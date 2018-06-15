The highly anticipated “American Horror Story” crossover is coming a year early.
Co-creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy tweeted on Thursday that the mash-up of Season 1’s “Murder House” and Season 3’s “Coven” will debut this September, becoming the eighth season of the FX horror anthology.
“AHS #8 WITCHES RULE THIS SEPTEMBER,” the four-time Emmy winner wrote.
It’s one thing for an official’s Bible quotes to inspire ire in a late-night talk-show host — and quite another when that particular host also teaches Sunday School.
Stephen Colbert had a few choice words for Jeff Sessions on Thursday night, after the attorney general quoted the Bible to justify new immigration policy that splits children from their parents at the border.
Colbert, a lifelong Catholic, explained that typically for him to discuss news on the show, it had to be something everyone was talking about.
“Game of Thrones” and “Westworld” won’t have panels at the 2018 Comic-Con gathering next month in San Diego, HBO announced Thursday.
"Due to production schedules and air dates for ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Westworld,’ these series will not be presented at San Diego Comic-Con this summer," the network said in a statement.
"HBO has a longstanding relationship with SDCC, and we are very grateful for the fans' enthusiastic response over the years. We look forward to returning in the future."
Happy birthday, Mr. President.
For his 72nd birthday on Thursday, social media star Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend spent a whole lot of cash on a gift Donald Trump won’t like — nor one that he can return.
The pithy model, who was famously blocked on Twitter by the president for constantly trolling him and his policies, marked the “auspicious occasion” by becoming a Freedom Fighter.
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the results of its latest board of governors elections Thursday.
Among those joining the 54-member board are actor Alfred Molina, who has starred in films such as “Frida” and “Spider-Man 2” and the TV series “Feud,” and Danish director Susanne Bier, who won the foreign-language Oscar for her 2010 film “In a Better World.”
Along with Molina and Bier — who will assume the seats vacated by Tom Hanks and Michael Mann — other first-time board members are Tom Duffield, who hails from the designers branch, and Bonnie Arnold, who will represent the short-films and feature-animation branch. (Actress Brie Larson and director John Ridley were reportedly among the finalists in their respective branches.)
Anthony Scaramucci and Michael Avenatti walk into a late-night talk show ….
Together.
Wine was involved.
Alice Marie Johnson finally had the opportunity to meet guardian angel Kim Kardashian West in person, thanks to an interview with Hoda Kotb on the “Today” show.
The business mogul and social media icon met with President Trump in May on behalf of Johnson, a 63-year-old great-grandmother who was serving a life sentence for drug possession and money-laundering charges.
Last week, Trump commuted Johnson’s sentence, freeing her and empowering both women to fight for nonviolent drug offenders.
John Travolta stopped by “The Tonight Show” on Wednesday night and left host Jimmy Fallon hopelessly devoted to him.
Though he was ostensibly promoting the Friday release of “Gotti,” in which Travolta portrays infamous crime boss John Gotti, the actor wasn’t above celebrating one of his most beloved performances.
Fallon gushed that he still couldn’t believe that Travolta was in “Grease,” which celebrates its 40th anniversary on Saturday.
Hopefully audiences aren’t tired of Tiffany Haddish yet as the “Girls Trip” breakout is showing no signs of slowing down. The South Los Angeles native is starring in at least four movies coming out this year.
Roadside Attractions and Topic Studios announced Wednesday that they have acquired North American distribution rights to “The Oath,” the directorial debut of actor Ike Barinholtz ("The Mindy Project," "Blockers," "Neighbors"). Producers include QC Entertainment, one of the companies behind Jordan Peele’s “Get Out.”
The as-yet-undated fall release centers on a man (Barinholtz) and his wife (Haddish) whose Thanksgiving takes a turn when two federal agents — being held captive in their living room — give the extended family something to worry about beyond their typical holiday dinner table political rifts. John Cho, Carrie Brownstein and Billy Magnussen also star. A first look at the film is below.