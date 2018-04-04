Safaree Samuels robbed at gunpoint: 'I'm not gonna lie. It's traumatizing'

Verne Troyer, the actor best known as “Mini-Me” in the Austin Powers films, has been hospitalized on an involuntary hold, according to reports out Tuesday.

“Asking you to keep Verne in your thoughts and prayers,” Troyer’s Instagram account read. “He’s getting the best care possible and is resting comfortably. Appreciate the support from family, friends, and fans around the world. We will keep you updated here.”