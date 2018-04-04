Safaree Samuels robbed at gunpoint: 'I'm not gonna lie. It's traumatizing'

Apr. 4, 2018, 3:01 p.m.
- Music
Safaree Samuels had a lot on his mind in the wake of a robbery that occurred in New Jersey in the wee hours Monday morning.
“Seeing your life flash b4 you're eyes is a life changing experience,” Samuels posted Wednesday on Twitter. “Nothing funny about it. It's probably only funny to ppl who don't have anything or never experienced it. My uncle was killed in a robbery so when thinking about my situation all I think about is him.”
The rapper and reality TV star, who dated Nicki Minaj for years, was held up at gunpoint along with a friend, according to Fort Lee, N.J., police, who were called around 2 a.m. Monday.
Apr. 4, 2018, 3:01 p.m.
- Music
Safaree Samuels had a lot on his mind in the wake of a robbery that occurred in New Jersey in the wee hours Monday morning.
“Seeing your life flash b4 you're eyes is a life changing experience,” Samuels posted Wednesday on Twitter. “Nothing funny about it. It's probably only funny to ppl who don't have anything or never experienced it. My uncle was killed in a robbery so when thinking about my situation all I think about is him.”
The rapper and reality TV star, who dated Nicki Minaj for years, was held up at gunpoint along with a friend, according to Fort Lee, N.J., police, who were called around 2 a.m. Monday.
Apr. 4, 2018, 12:54 p.m.
Carrie Underwood is back in the studio and looking whole, though her hoodie might beg to differ.
We kid, of course — about the hoodie. That sucker’s just full of holes.
Underwood appears to be recording again in a photo posted Wednesday on Twitter and Instagram. It’s the first photo on her own social media accounts since “a freak random accident” on some ice at home last November required more medical attention than the singer originally revealed.
Apr. 4, 2018, 11:25 a.m.
Who knew there would be business fallout from Blac Chyna’s weaponized-stroller routine?
Chyna was caught on video attempting to swing a bright-pink toy car stroller over the weekend at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia. Now, thanks to that, she’s lost out on her bid to promote a Momiie baby stroller that was launching this month in the U.S., TMZ reported Wednesday.
"[We] cannot excuse that sort of reaction and behavior particularly in a family resort around children,” a rep for the company told the website.
Apr. 4, 2018, 11:25 a.m.
Who knew there would be business fallout from Blac Chyna’s weaponized-stroller routine?
Chyna was caught on video attempting to swing a bright-pink toy car stroller over the weekend at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia. Now, thanks to that, she’s lost out on her bid to promote a Momiie baby stroller that was launching this month in the U.S., TMZ reported Wednesday.
"[We] cannot excuse that sort of reaction and behavior particularly in a family resort around children,” a rep for the company told the website.
Apr. 4, 2018, 9:50 a.m.
- TV
- Politics
- Late-night
The late-night Jimmys and Seth Meyers ribbed President Trump on Tuesday over his qualms with tech giant Amazon and its perceived effect on the U.S. Postal Service.
“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon teased Trump about his angry tweets that accused the e-commerce company of not collecting sales tax and costing the the USPS too much money.
“After Trump attacked Amazon on Twitter, their stock fell by 5%. It’s all part of Trump’s plan to get Amazon’s stock to match his approval rating,” Fallon quipped.
Apr. 4, 2018, 9:50 a.m.
- TV
- Politics
- Late-night
The late-night Jimmys and Seth Meyers ribbed President Trump on Tuesday over his qualms with tech giant Amazon and its perceived effect on the U.S. Postal Service.
“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon teased Trump about his angry tweets that accused the e-commerce company of not collecting sales tax and costing the the USPS too much money.
“After Trump attacked Amazon on Twitter, their stock fell by 5%. It’s all part of Trump’s plan to get Amazon’s stock to match his approval rating,” Fallon quipped.
Apr. 4, 2018, 9:14 a.m.
- TV
- Politics
- Celebrity
Kathy Griffin skewered Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway on “The President Show” special Tuesday night.
The embattled comic stopped by Comedy Central’s sketch series and showed off her impression skills as Conway, a.k.a. the “lone survivor of the Bowling Green Massacre.”
Decked out in smudged eye makeup and Conway’s widely panned inauguration ensemble, Griffin joined Anthony Atamanuik as President Donald Trump during an hour-long special called the “Make America Great-A-Thon.” It featured the president and his team trying to raise money for projects they can’t get Congress to fund — such as a border wall and porn-star payouts.
Apr. 4, 2018, 9:14 a.m.
- TV
- Politics
- Celebrity
Kathy Griffin skewered Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway on “The President Show” special Tuesday night.
The embattled comic stopped by Comedy Central’s sketch series and showed off her impression skills as Conway, a.k.a. the “lone survivor of the Bowling Green Massacre.”
Decked out in smudged eye makeup and Conway’s widely panned inauguration ensemble, Griffin joined Anthony Atamanuik as President Donald Trump during an hour-long special called the “Make America Great-A-Thon.” It featured the president and his team trying to raise money for projects they can’t get Congress to fund — such as a border wall and porn-star payouts.
Apr. 4, 2018, 9:13 a.m.
- Celebrity
Verne Troyer, the actor best known as “Mini-Me” in the Austin Powers films, has been hospitalized on an involuntary hold, according to reports out Tuesday.
“Asking you to keep Verne in your thoughts and prayers,” Troyer’s Instagram account read. “He’s getting the best care possible and is resting comfortably. Appreciate the support from family, friends, and fans around the world. We will keep you updated here.”
Word that the 49-year-old had been taken to the hospital came Tuesday via TMZ, which reported that the 2-foot-8 actor was — according to a friend who called authorities — extremely upset, drunk and suicidal.
Apr. 4, 2018, 9:13 a.m.
- Celebrity
Verne Troyer, the actor best known as “Mini-Me” in the Austin Powers films, has been hospitalized on an involuntary hold, according to reports out Tuesday.
“Asking you to keep Verne in your thoughts and prayers,” Troyer’s Instagram account read. “He’s getting the best care possible and is resting comfortably. Appreciate the support from family, friends, and fans around the world. We will keep you updated here.”
Word that the 49-year-old had been taken to the hospital came Tuesday via TMZ, which reported that the 2-foot-8 actor was — according to a friend who called authorities — extremely upset, drunk and suicidal.