Sacha Baron Cohen's Showtime series "Who Is America?" continues to court controversy. (Evan Agostini / Invision)

Though Sacha Baron Cohen’s controversial series “Who Is America?” seemed to appear out of thin air last week, a new claim from a gun-shop owner in California suggests that filming was in the works for some time.

According to FOX 11, Norris Sweidan, owner of Warrior One Guns & Ammo in Riverside, said Cohen arrived at his establishment in February 2017 and attempted to film a segment while in disguise as a Hungarian immigrant looking to buy a gun.

“I’m looking at the producer and I’m just like, ‘am I being fooled right here?’” Sweidan told FOX 11 on Tuesday. “And I just kept looking at the guy and I was like, ‘You’re Borat.’ As soon as I said that, his eyes just looked at me like, and he did a turn right out the door.”