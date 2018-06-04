Sara Gilbert addresses 'Roseanne' cancellation: I stand behind ABC's decision

The episode, which followed a week of installments that had been pre-taped before the Roseanne Barr firestorm erupted, started out with co-host Julie Chen reading aloud the tweet Gilbert had written after Barr posted a racist statement about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett, but before ABC decided not to move forward with new episodes of “Roseanne.”

“I would like to say this has a been a very difficult week,” a solemn Gilbert told the live studio audience. “A lot of people have been hurt by this. I will say that I’m proud of the show we made. The show has always been about diversity, love and inclusion, and it’s sad to see it end in this way. I’m sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process. However, I do stand behind the decision that ABC made.”