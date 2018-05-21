See Tina Fey, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant channel Haim on 'SNL,' with an assist from Nicki Minaj

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, with their family and bridal party. (Alexi Lubomirski / Associated Press)

Did you hear? A guy named Henry married a gal named Rachel over the weekend.

We speak, of course, of the royals better known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who will now be formally referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Wedding portraits destined for the history books — or royal wedding photo galleries such as this — landed on Monday, and Markle’s minimalistic wedding gown fits quite nicely in the canon of British royal wedding images.

“The duke and duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding,” Kensington Palace said on Monday. “They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the U.K., commonwealth, and around the world.”