In an emotional moment at the red-carpet premiere of “The Predator,” director Shane Black took responsibility for casting a registered sex offender in a bit part in the film.
“I made an error in judgment that is irresponsible, you know?” he told the Associated Press. “I am not just a kid who can say, ‘Hey, we’re making movies in college, put your buddy in the movie.’ This is an adult decision with real responsibilities, and I didn’t vet somebody.”
First reported by the Los Angeles Times last week, 20th Century Fox was about to lock the final print of “The Predator” when studio officials were informed by actress Olivia Munn that Black had cast Steven Wilder Striegel, an old friend (and registered sex offender), in the film.
Norm Macdonald on Thursday issued his latest in a string of apologies for continuing to put his foot in his mouth.
The “Saturday Night Live” veteran, whose promotional appearances for his upcoming Netflix talk show have turned into an apology tour, expressed regret on “The View” on Thursday morning for the Down syndrome comment he made on “The Howard Stern Show” the day before.
That ill-timed comment, of course, came as Macdonald was elaborating on his earlier apology regarding statements he made about the #MeToo movement and victims of sexual misconduct.
As Ted Cruz remains locked in an ever-tightening Texas Senate race with Rep. Beto O’Rourke, the incumbent took extreme measures to counter his opponent’s scheduled interview on Stephen Colbert’s show Wednesday night.
Cruz bought ad time.
The Houston Chronicle reported Tuesday that the Cruz campaign had purchased ad time during Colbert’s show in several Texas markets, including El Paso, Amarillo, Waco and San Antonio, as part of a statewide ad campaign.
If you want a career that doesn't date badly, you have to find things that aren't too trendy. If you want to get hot, you do things that are trendy.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Following Trends Is Not Bisset's Style
The owners of the Ripped Bodice Bookstore said last year that they refused to see romance as a side show — and now they get to develop their own romance shows.
Sisters Leah Koch, 26, and Bea Koch, 28, have signed an overall first-look development deal with Culver City neighbor Sony Pictures Television, a spokeswoman for the studio said Wednesday.
The deal is based on their exclusive relationships with romance novel authors and writers as the only romance-only bookstore in the country.
Disgraced sitcom star Roseanne Barr will participate in a public conversation about atonement and repentance on the same night she could have been honored at the Primetime Emmy Awards.
“Is America a Forgiving Nation?” is the title of the discussion set to take place on Sept. 17, which also lands on the eve of Yom Kippur, the Jewish high holiday of atonement. The event will be held across town from the Emmys at the Saban Theatre — Temple of the Arts in Beverly Hills at 7 p.m.
The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning comedian will be joined by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach onstage, and the discussion will be moderated by David Suissa, editor in chief of the Jewish Journal. (The publication is co-hosting the event with Boteach’s World Values Network.)
Hip-hop stars Cardi B and Drake led the 2018 American Music Awards nominations Wednesday, setting the stage to potentially win eight awards apiece.
Cardi B, whose inescapable hit “Bodak Yellow” has made her a ubiquitous star this year, is a first-time AMA nominee. She is up for honors in the following categories: new artist, collaboration, music video, pop/rock female artist, rap/hip-hop artist, rap/hip-hop song, soul/R&B song and social artist.
The new artist of the year nominees are Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Khalid, Dua Lipa and a posthumous nod for rapper XXXTentacion, who died in June.
Henry Cavill might be out as Superman, Warner Bros.’ Man of Steel, according to a report out Wednesday.
As Warner Bros. turns its focus to a “Supergirl” movie — with any standalone “Superman” flicks on the back burner for a few years — scheduling conflicts appear to have scuttled plans for a Cavill cameo as the caped crusader in the upcoming “Shazam!” film, sources told the Hollywood Reporter.
A source said that the studio is trying to hit a “reset” button on its DC Universe and head slowly in a different direction.
Another week in the Trump administration, another tell-all book.
The latest tome targeting President Trump is by adult film star Stormy Daniels, who says she had a sexual relationship with the reality star-turned-commander-in-chief and will detail it in the book.
“Full Disclosure” will be released Oct. 2, Daniels announced on ABC’s “The View” Wednesday morning.
“Saturday Night Live” veteran Norm Macdonald was dropped from the guest lineup for Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show” after making controversial comments this week regarding the #MeToo movement, Roseanne Barr and Louis C.K.
In a statement to The Times on Wednesday, NBC said it decided to cancel his appearance “out of sensitivity to our audience and in light of Norm Macdonald’s comments in the press [Tuesday].”
The comedian had been slated to plug his Netflix talk show, “Norm Macdonald Has a Show,” which debuts Friday. But his commentary in the Hollywood Reporter published earlier that day derailed the promotional stop.