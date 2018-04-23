Shania Twain apologizes after Trump comments fail to impress fans much

Almost a year after the deadly bombing at the U.K’s Manchester Arena, where she had just finished a concert, Ariana Grande has released a new song, “No Tears Left to Cry,” her first since the attack.

“Ain't got no tears in my body / I ran out, but boy, I like it, I like it, I like it,” she sings in the hypnotic accompanying video, which came out overnight.

“[T]hank you from the bottom of my heart,” Grande said Friday on Twitter. “i have no idea where to start or what to say. i’m so unimaginably grateful for your love, warmth and kindness. i hope this song brings you light and comfort but also makes you wanna dance and live ya best life! i am so excited for this new chapter with you all. thank you for this beautiful start.”