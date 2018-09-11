Boyd Holbrook (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Boyd Holbrook does not want his “Predator” co-star Olivia Munn to feel “abandoned or alone” for speaking out after discovering that a registered sex offender had been cast in the film.

“I have stated before, and I will state it again, I am proud of Olivia for the way that she handled a difficult and alarming situation, and I am grateful that Fox took the information seriously and took action swiftly,” said Holbrook in a statement posted to his Instagram on Monday.

In his statement, the actor also confirmed that the situation led him to pull out of some press commitments to promote “The Predator” at the Toronto International Film Festival.