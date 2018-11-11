With apologies to another controversy-prone administration from decades past, we won’t have Jeff Sessions to kick around anymore after the U.S. attorney general resigned earlier this week.
The move ended months of speculation after Sessions had run afoul of President Trump, and with it ended (for the foreseeable future, anyway) his run on “Saturday Night Live” as portrayed by star Kate McKinnon.
In the cold open of Saturday’s episode, which was to feature host Liev Schreiber and musical guest Lil Wayne, “SNL” bid its own farewell to Sessions. McKinnon, in her now-familiar combover wig and elvish prosthetic ears, popped out from under Sessions’ desk to be escorted out of the White House by Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Aidy Bryant), who pointed out the desk now belonged to acting Atty. Gen. Matthew Whitaker.
Rufus Wainwright still remembers what a weirdo he was when he surfaced in the early 1990s. Back when he left Montreal to “peddle his wares” in New York City, as he put it Friday night, he wasn’t an obvious pop star gunning for radio hits. Not quite “nihilistic or straight enough” in his estimation.
But Los Angeles embraced him, particularly its fellow oddballs such as the musician and composer Van Dyke Parks, music executive Lenny Waronker and producer Jon Brion. In 1998, a few months shy of turning 25, Wainwright released his self-titled debut on DreamWorks Records, proving his early champions right: Wainwright was a visionary artist out of sync with his peers.
And he still is. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of his auspicious start, Wainwright reminded the audience of that when he kicked off his new “All These Poses” tour at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown L.A. on Friday.
Actor Charlie Sheen pleaded on social media for help finding his parents Friday night among the 200,000 people fleeing the devastating Woolsey fire. Hours later, Martin and Janet Sheen were found safe on a Malibu beach by a local news crew.
“I cannot get ahold of my parents,” Charlie Sheen tweeted as the Woolsey fire raged from Thousand Oaks to Malibu, packing Pacific Coast Highway and surrounding areas with panicked evacuees. “If anyone has eyes on them, please let me know that they are safe and sound in the middle of this horrific scenario.”
A KTTV-TV news crew found the “West Wing” actor on the beach where many local evacuees had gathered. Many had trouble contacting loved ones due to poor cellphone reception.
Rihanna is strengthening her resolve against President Trump and now has the backing of performing rights company Broadcast Music Inc., which has notified the Trump campaign that it should discontinue use of her music at events.
BMI has removed the Barbadian songstress’ work from a blanket license agreement used for campaigns. In this case, the so-called “political entities license” was an agreement with Donald J. Trump for President Inc., giving the campaign license to play her work.
The move comes just after RiRi’s lawyer sent the White House a cease-and-desist letter earlier this week upon learning that Trump played her 2007 hit “Don’t Stop the Music” at a rally in Chattanooga, Tenn., over the weekend.
Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp are engaged after years of on-and-off dating, the actress announced Thursday on social media.
“ENGAGED!,” she said simply on Instagram, captioning a line drawing meant to be herself holding hands with the rocker and his guitar.
The two started dating at the very end of 2010, going public on New Year’s 2011, around the time the demise of Mellencamp’s 18-year marriage to third wife Elaine Mellencamp was made public.
After seven years as a couple, Kathy Griffin and boyfriend Randy Bick are done — this news brought to you by Griffin herself.
Apparently, she didn’t want anyone else getting to it first.
“God help me, but I’m gonna be one of those people who announces a break up,” the comic tweeted Thursday. “After 7 years, Randy and I have decided to part ways. It's not acrimonious and I will always adore him.”
Score one for the family: George Clooney is auctioning off his Harley Davidson motorcycle only a few months after getting into a crash in Italy.
“Ever since George Clooney’s motorcycle accident, his wife Amal has told him he’s off two wheels for good,” reads the eBay listing for the 2017 Dresser Touring Ultra Limited FLHTK Harley Davidson.
“George just bought a brand new dresser Harley with only 25 MILES ON THE ODOMETER!— all yours if you win the bidding. You’re responsible for pickup in Los Angeles. George will even sign it for you!!!”
Mowgli adjusting to life in the jungle appears to parallel Netflix’s attempts to adjust to life in movie theaters.
The streaming giant on Wednesday unveiled a new trailer for Andy Serkis’ reboot of Rudyard Kipling’s “The Jungle Book,” just as it announced that the latest live-action/CG retelling will be released in limited theaters on Nov. 29 ahead of its streaming debut on Dec. 7.
“Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle,” Serkis’ directorial debut, has already seen a number of production delays since it was announced in 2012. Finally, in July, Netflix acquired the rights to the film from Warner Bros. in a deal that marked the platform’s biggest acquisition of a finished film to date.