If you had trouble processing Wednesday’s news that Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy is retiring, you’re not alone. Stephen Colbert is flummoxed too.
“Listen, if you're on a low-carb diet, you're in luck 'cause ain't no way to sugarcoat this,” Colbert began, before announcing Justice Kennedy’s decision to retire from the Supreme Court.
“I never thought I'd say this, but you're only 81!” he continued.
Amazon Studios released the official trailer for its forthcoming “Beautiful Boy” on Wednesday, giving a sneak preview of a film sure to cue the waterworks.
The film, based on a true story, follows father David (Steve Carell) and son Nic (Timothée Chalamet) Sheff and their experiences with addiction, recovery and family over many years.
Directed by Felix Van Groeningen, the movie is based on bestselling memoirs by the father and son, “Beautiful Boy: A Father's Journey Through His Son's Addiction” and “Tweak: Growing Up on Methamphetamines,” respectively.
Demi Lovato is thanking the fans — her “Lovatics” — who stayed with her through her ups and downs, just days after releasing a new song called “Sober.”
“To my fans, my family, and my supporters, the ones who never left me, you are my light. I am forever grateful,” the 25-year-old singer said Wednesday morning on social media with a video of her during a recent concert in Lisbon where she performed new music.
A poster saying “We’ll always support you” was featured.
The leading men of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” have shared a first look at Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film.
Leonardo DiCaprio teased fans Wednesday with a photo of himself in costume alongside Brad Pitt, staring down the camera with 1960s swagger.
DiCaprio, who was the first actor to commit to the Sony Pictures project, last promoted the film alongside the director at CinemaCon in April before they had even shot one frame of it. But Tarantino called DiCaprio and Pitt “the most exciting, dynamic star duo since Paul Newman and Robert Redford.”
Rebel Wilson has been ordered to pay back the bulk of the millions she was awarded in September after her victory in a defamation case against Bauer Media in Australia.
The repayment order came down Wednesday from the Supreme Court of Victoria’s Court of Appeals, which directed the actress to repay about $3 million of the approximately $3.6 million (in U.S. dollars) initial award.
The reduction decision came down June 14, earning a disappointed response from the actress.
Stephen Colbert is prepared to decode Melania Trump’s fashion after her eyebrow-raising wardrobe debacle last week.
The first lady made an appearance at a children’s detention facility wearing a jacket that read, “I REALLY DON’T CARE DO U?” Since then, everyone and their mother has tried to figure out why she would wear such a thing.
On Sunday, the first lady spoke at an event for Students Against Destructive Decisions — or SADD, as Colbert joked — where Trump said, “Kindness, compassion and positivity are very important traits in life. … It is far easier to say nothing than it is to speak words of kindness.”
It seems that if Jerry Seinfeld had been calling the shots at ABC, the Roseanne Barr situation would have been handled much differently.
In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Seinfeld said that he “didn't see why it was necessary to fire [Barr]” after the controversial comic posted a racist tweet last month about former Obama administration official Valerie Jarrett.
“Why would you murder someone who's committing suicide?” he said. “But I never saw someone ruin their entire career with one button push. That was fresh.”
David Lynch wants to set the record straight.
The “Twin Peaks” director addressed the president in a letter posted on Facebook on Tuesday hoping to clarify a quote he noticed was taken out of context from an interview with the Guardian.
“I wish you and I could sit down and have a talk,” wrote Lynch. “This quote which has traveled around was taken a bit out of context and would need some explaining.”