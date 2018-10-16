Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande have reportedly broken up. (Jason Szenes / EPA-EFE/REX/Shutter)

The light that burns twice as bright burns half as long. And so ends the whirlwind romance of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson.

The pop star and “Saturday Night Live” actor reportedly ended their relationship and engagement over the weekend, according to TMZ, after five months of highly publicized bliss.

Davidson, 24, and Grande, 25, began dating in May, before quickly becoming engaged the following month. They put on quite a show: The pair got matching tattoos, practiced continuous oversharing and acquired a tiny pig over the course of the five-month relationship.