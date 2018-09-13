Roseanne Barr during a podcast taping with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach in July. (Craig Ruttle / Associated Press)

Disgraced sitcom star Roseanne Barr will participate in a public conversation about atonement and repentance on the same night she could have been honored at the Primetime Emmy Awards.

“Is America a Forgiving Nation?” is the title of the discussion set to take place on Sept. 17, which also lands on the eve of Yom Kippur, the Jewish high holiday of atonement. The event will be held across town from the Emmys at the Saban Theatre — Temple of the Arts in Beverly Hills at 7 p.m.

The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning comedian will be joined by Rabbi Shmuley Boteach onstage, and the discussion will be moderated by David Suissa, editor in chief of the Jewish Journal. (The publication is co-hosting the event with Boteach’s World Values Network.)