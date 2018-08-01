In June, Kim Kardashian West successfully advocated for Alice Marie Johnson ’s release from prison after more than 20 years behind bars.

On Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the reality TV star and beauty mogul revealed where she was when President Trump told her Johnson was set to be released after he commuted her sentence.

“I’m naked and my phone rings,” West said, referring to a photo shoot she had with Steven Klein. “I’m all glammed up, and I’m like, ‘Give me a robe,’ you know, because I had been waiting for the call.”