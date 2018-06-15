Actor Alfred Molina was among those elected Thursday to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' board of governors. (Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the results of its latest board of governors elections Thursday.

Among those joining the 54-member board are actor Alfred Molina, who has starred in films such as “Frida” and “Spider-Man 2” and the TV series “Feud,” and Danish director Susanne Bier, who won the foreign-language Oscar for her 2010 film “In a Better World.”

Along with Molina and Bier — who will assume the seats vacated by Tom Hanks and Michael Mann — other first-time board members are Tom Duffield, who hails from the designers branch, and Bonnie Arnold, who will represent the short-films and feature-animation branch. (Actress Brie Larson and director John Ridley were reportedly among the finalists in their respective branches.)