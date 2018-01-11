Stephen Colbert to go live again after Trump's State of the Union

For the first time in nearly a year, Stephen Colbert will host a live episode of “The Late Show,” following President Trump’s State of the Union address on Jan. 30, CBS has announced.

Guests that night will include Tommy Vietor, Jon Lovett and Jon Favreau, hosts of the political podcast “Pod Save America,” who will no doubt provide their thoughts on Trump’s first official State of the Union.

Colbert will also welcome Phoebe Robinson and Jessica Williams of “2 Dope Queens” and musical guest Chris Stapleton.

Live broadcasts following major political events, such as the conventions and presidential debates of 2016, have played a major part in the ratings turnaround of “The Late Show,” which has ruled as the most-watched show in late night for a year.

The last live episode of “The Late Show” followed Trump’s address before a joint session of Congress in February.