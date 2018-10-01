Stephen Colbert will again host a live edition of “The Late Show” during next month’s midterm elections, bringing his charged brand of comedy to election day coverage.
The late-night star, whose show is recorded at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York, will broadcast live on Nov. 6 at 11:35 p.m. Eastern time, CBS announced on Monday.
West Coast fans will see a tape-delayed version of the show when it airs during its usual time slot at 11:35 p.m. Pacific time.
Hip-hop star Cardi B, who was wanted following a dispute she was involved in at a Queens strip club in August, was arrested and released on Monday after voluntarily turning herself over to New York authorities.
She faces charges that include two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment and one count of third-degree assault, according to Sgt. Brendan Ryan, a spokesman for the New York Police Department.
All three charges are considered misdemeanors in New York.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk have consciously coupled — with rings and everything.
The Oscar-winning actress married the “Glee” producer over the weekend, which she appeared to confirm Sunday in an Instagram photo showcasing their matching gilded wedding bands.
The captionless photo, presumably showing her hand on top of Falchuk’s, was the only official confirmation of the nuptials, which had been widely speculated for days.
And to think, at one point it seemed the most controversial part of Kanye West’s “Saturday Night Live” performance was going to be him dressed as a Perrier bottle.
As previously reported, West closed the most recent episode of “SNL” with a political rant about Democrats and racism, Trump and the sunken place from “Get Out.” Though the show ended before West finished his speech, comedian Chris Rock happened to be in the audience and captured much of it on an Instagram story that has since expired.
After the show, West took to social media to continue his thoughts, which included abolishing — then amending — the 13th Amendment.
“Saturday Night Live” kicked off its 44th season by offering its take on the divisive Senate Judiciary hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and his accuser Christine Blasey Ford.
Saturday’s premiere of the NBC sketch comedy show used Kavanaugh’s portion of Thursday’s hearing as fodder for its cold open — complete with a cardboard cutout of hearing attendee Alyssa Milano and mock renderings of Kavanaugh’s ”beautiful, creepy calendars.”
The sketch featured Matt Damon as Kavanaugh, while “SNL” alum Rachel Dratch portrayed Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Cast member Aidy Bryant appeared as attorney Rachel Mitchell, while Cecily Strong and Alex Moffat played Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Chuck Grassley. And adding yet another impression to her roster, Kate McKinnon channeled the fury of Sen. Lindsey Graham.
It surprises me every time I get to go onstage and do my job.
The Los Angeles Film Festival announced its competition winners on Friday during a reception at the W Hotel in Hollywood.
The festival gave juried awards in numerous categories, including U.S. fiction, world fiction, documentary, LA Muse, Nightfall and others, along with audience awards in seven categories.
“These awards honor the wide range of exceptional storytelling we’ve been sincerely delighted to present,” said festival director Jennifer Cochis in a statement. “All of us are looking forward to wider audiences discovering these stories in the year ahead.”
Marc Anthony and Will Smith are two compadres enjoying the finer things in life on the new dance track “Está Rico,” which they dropped Thursday with reggaetón star Bad Bunny.
The song, alluding to the trappings of a rich lifestyle and rich romance, is laced with Anthony’s sensual Latin lyrics and beats, with Smith rapping verses in English and Spanish and Bad Bunny weighing in with trap rhymes.
Meanwhile, the video is heavy on the swagger and the scantily clad.
A federal appeals court decided unanimously Friday to overturn a jury’s decision that Led Zeppelin did not copy another band in making the iconic hit “Stairway to Heaven.”
After a day in which the entire country appeared transfixed by the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., the hosts of late-night TV all took it upon themselves to attempt to lighten the mood.
Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh’s dueling appearances were the furthest thing from entertaining, but that didn’t mean there weren’t plenty of moments ripe for mockery.
On “Late Night,” Seth Meyers bemoaned Republicans’ single-mindedness about who pulls the strings in Washington and the world beyond, sparked by Kavanaugh’s blistering Democrat-blaming speech.