Ellie Kemper, Jenna Fischer, Steve Carell and Ed Helms of "The Office" onstage at "SNL."Once&nbsp;the cold open has passed, most episodes of &ldquo;Saturday Night Live&rdquo; of late have begun&nbsp;with the week&rsquo;s host taking some kind of musical&nbsp; number. This week, Steve Carell tweaked fans of the hit NBC show &ldquo;The Office&rdquo; and their hopes for a reboot.After Kate McKinnon took on Laura Ingraham in the show&rsquo;s opening &mdash;&nbsp;a sketch that included a call back to the Fox News host booking someone called a &ldquo;Vape God&rdquo; &mdash;&nbsp;Carell took the stage and began taking questions from the audience.&nbsp;It&rsquo;s a familiar bit for an &ldquo;SNL&rdquo; host, and one that usually involves the cast interspersed with the crowd. This week, it involved the cast of &ldquo;The Office&rdquo; as they encouraged&nbsp;Carell to sign on for a reunion.&ldquo;Let&rsquo;s get that&nbsp;money,&nbsp;Steve,&rdquo; demanded &ldquo;Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt&rdquo; star Ellie Kemper, who played Erin from &ldquo;The Office.&rdquo; Upon Carell&rsquo;s refusal, she called him a jerk.&ldquo;You wouldn&rsquo;t have to do those sad movies any more,&rdquo; encouraged Ed Helms. Still, Carell was unconvinced.Helms&nbsp;was followed Jenna Fischer and even Carell&rsquo;s wife, Nancy Walls, and their kids&nbsp;to demand a reboot, which doesn&rsquo;t actually exist. But the idea was still dismissed by the show&rsquo;s former star in a recent interview in Esquire. &ldquo;I just don&rsquo;t know how that would fly now,&rdquo; Carell said, in reference to the behavior of his character, Michael Scott.So, an onstage reunion at 30 Rock will probably have to do. Watch the sketch below.All in favor of a reboot? @theofficenbc #SNL pic.twitter.com/JwckHypkYC&mdash; Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 18, 2018