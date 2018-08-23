An all-star lineup that includes Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Jennifer Hudson, Fantasia, Shirley Caesar and many more will perform at Aretha Franklin’s funeral next week.
Franklin’s service will be held in Detroit on Aug. 31. Also slated to perform are Ron Isley, Chaka Khan, Yolanda Adams, Jennifer Holliday and Aretha Franklin’s son, Edward Franklin.
Want to rule the acting world without acting in a single movie? Sell your tequila company.
George Clooney tops Forbes’ 2018 list of the highest-paid actors with an estimated $239 million take for the year that ended in June, according to the magazine, which annually ranks the actors and actresses whose paychecks top the heap.
Clooney and fellow investors Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman split the cash they made when they handed off their Casamigos tequila brand less than five years after founding it in 2013. They took home $233 million each — off an initial $600,000 investment, mind you — and then the actor made an additional $6 million on his own.
To those who bet money that a profane puppet movie would tank with critics... do you take Venmo?
“The Happytime Murders” opens in wide release Friday, and judging from the savage early reviews, the R-rated farce might have an uphill battle at the box office.
Directed by Brian Henson (the son of late Muppets creator Jim Henson) and starring Melissa McCarthy, the movie explores the seedy underbelly of what happens to puppets after dark.
Less is more; that's always been my philosophy in music. It doesn't mean the orchestra cannot get big, or go huge or lush. It's a question of when and how.
“The Big Bang Theory” will come to an end after its 12-season run in May 2019, CBS announced Wednesday.
The longest-running multi-camera series in television history will wrap with a record-breaking 279 episodes.
“We are forever grateful to our fans for their support of ‘The Big Bang Theory’ during the past twelve seasons,” Lorre Productions, CBS and Warner Bros. said in a joint statement Wednesday.
It appears that Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin died without leaving the keys to her realm.
The iconic singer, who died last week after battling pancreatic cancer, left no will or trust behind, according to the Detroit Free Press. So her four sons filed documents in a Michigan probate court on Tuesday listing themselves as interested parties in her estate.
That means that her private finances could soon be made public through court records.
A sequel to “Crazy Rich Asians,” based on the second book in author Kevin Kwan’s series of three, is in the works.
“No deals are final, but [we’re] planning on it,” a Warner Bros. Pictures spokesperson told The Times on Wednesday morning.
The first film took in $34 million in its debut weekend, more than covering its $30-million budget right out of the gate.
Producer Craig Zadan, known for his TV and film adaptations of stage musicals such as “The Sound of Music” and “Jesus Christ Superstar” and for recent Academy Awards telecasts, has died at age 69, NBC announced Tuesday.
Zadan’s credits include the Oscar-winning 2002 adaptation of “Chicago,” as well as the 1997 TV movie “Cinderella” starring Brandy and Whitney Houston. With his creative partner Neil Meron, Zadan helped to usher the resurgence of live musical productions for TV with “Peter Pan” and “The Wiz,” among others.
Zadan “had music and dance in his soul. And when people are dancing and singing the world is a better place,” tweeted Kevin Bacon, star of the 1984 film “Footloose,” which Zadan produced.
The secret not just to work but to being a good person is just to focus on being the best you can right now.
