Disney has asked theater owners to include a warning about scenes featuring strobe and flashing lights in its latest movie "Incredibles 2," the studio confirmed.
AMC Theatres said the studio reached out with the request on Friday, and showings of the film are now accompanied by a sign offering the warning.
The request coincides with a viral Twitter thread by blogger Veronica Lewis warning theatergoers of scenes that she said could potentially prove as triggers for people with epilepsy or other conditions.
With a simple image on Instagram announcing its arrival, pop superstar Beyoncé and her husband, rap mogul Jay-Z, surprise-released a new collaborative album Saturday afternoon.
Called “Everything Is Love,” the nine-song release is available exclusively on the music streaming service Tidal at the moment. It’s not yet clear when the album will be available through other outlets.
Speculation had been high that the two were planning something, and the new record arrived as the husband-and-wife team were concluding the European leg of their joint tour.
AMC Networks has announced that it will not air “Talking With Chris Hardwick,” which was slated to begin its second season on Sunday night. The abrupt move comes days after Hardwick’s ex-girlfriend alleged in a Medium post that an unnamed ex-boyfriend, thought to be Hardwick, had previously abused her.
“We have had a positive working relationship with Chris Hardwick for many years. We take the troubling allegations that surfaced yesterday very seriously,” the network said in a statement Saturday.
“While we assess the situation, ‘Talking With Chris Hardwick’ will not air on AMC, and Chris has decided to step aside from moderating planned AMC and BBC America panels at Comic-Con International in San Diego next month.”
Chris Hardwick’s name no longer adorns the Nerdist website he founded, after abuse accusations were levied against an unnamed person by his former girlfriend Chloe Dykstra.
Legendary Entertainment, which acquired Nerdist Industries in 2012, issued a statement on Friday, addressing Hardwick’s absence.
“Chris Hardwick had no operational involvement with Nerdist for the two years preceding the expiration of his contract in December 2017,” the statement read.
Ellen DeGeneres is returning to her stand-up roots with “An Evening With Ellen DeGeneres.”
The Daytime Emmy-winning host will perform eight adult-only shows between Aug. 10 through Aug. 23, she tweeted on Thursday.
DeGeneres will stop for three shows in San Diego, three in San Francisco and two in Seattle.
“E! News” will soon welcome a familiar face: Giuliana Rancic is coming back this fall as the a co-host.
Rancic, who did the job from 2005 to 2015, is the first new host since Maria Menounos was diagnosed with a brain tumor and left the show in July 2017.
Returning is “every bit as thrilling to me today as it was 16 years ago” when she started with the entertainment news channel, Rancic said in a statement Friday.
