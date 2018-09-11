Minority representation may slowly be on the rise, but a new study has revealed that actors and characters of Middle Eastern or North African descent are nearly non-existent on TV.
Despite making up 3.2% of the U.S. population, only 1% of series regulars on TV are played by MENA actors. The report also found that when MENA characters are featured on scripted TV, they are usually portrayed as terrorists or tyrants.
Researchers for the university-funded study presented by the MENA Arts Advocacy Coalition, examined 242 first-run prime-time shows on broadcast, basic cable, premium cable and streaming platforms during the 2015-2016 TV season. After breaking down the racial, ethnic and gender demographic information for 2,052 series regulars on TV, the researchers found that overall, 92% of all shows had no MENA series regulars.
“CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King called for transparency at the network Tuesday in the wake of CBS Chief Executive Les Moonves’ departure and gained support later in the day from the women of “The Talk.”
“I am so sorry again that it hits so close to home for us,” King said Tuesday morning, likely referring to co-host Charlie Rose’s ouster this year in the throes of the #MeToo movement. “I’m sick and sick of the story and sickened by everything that we keep hearing.”
Moonves, who was already under investigation over sexual misconduct allegations, resigned Sunday after a Ronan Farrow report in the New Yorker detailed allegations by six additional women.
It turns out, what Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry has always wanted to do is direct.
At least that’s allegedly Berry’s next move, as Deadline Hollywood reported Tuesday that the “X-Men” star is planning to make her feature directorial debut with the mixed martial arts action drama “Bruised.”
Berry will also star in the project as a disgraced MMA fighter forced to rehabilitate herself and her career to provide for her son.
Shooting on the “Downton Abbey feature film has begun, according to actress Michelle Dockery, who played Lady Mary in the critically acclaimed series and does so in the movie as well.
Dockery shared the news Monday on Instagram, posting an image of the movie’s clapboard with actors’ silhouettes in the background. (Might that be Carson we see?)
“And … we’re off,” the English star wrote.
Bandit is again headed eastbound and down, loaded up and truckin', courtesy of an AMC theater near you.
The theater chain announced last week that it would be featuring “Smokey and the Bandit” at 240 locations, with tickets selling for $5, Variety reported. The film will screen Sept. 12-20.
Star Burt Reynolds died Sept. 6 of cardiopulmonary arrest at the age of 82.
Stephen Colbert is finished with Les Moonves.
That appeared to be the message Monday night during the comedian’s “Late Show” monologue, which addressed the CBS chief executive’s departure from the network after repeated accusations of sexual misconduct.
“This came after a second Ronan Farrow exposé featured more women accusing [Moonves] of sexual harassment and assault,” Colbert said of his former boss.
I certainly found better roles when I was older, because younger girls may have the abundance of work, but we have the stronger characters to play.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: The Sunday Conversation: Virginia Madsen
Boyd Holbrook does not want his “Predator” co-star Olivia Munn to feel “abandoned or alone” for speaking out after discovering that a registered sex offender had been cast in the film.
“I have stated before, and I will state it again, I am proud of Olivia for the way that she handled a difficult and alarming situation, and I am grateful that Fox took the information seriously and took action swiftly,” said Holbrook in a statement posted to his Instagram on Monday.
In his statement, the actor also confirmed that the situation led him to pull out of some press commitments to promote “The Predator” at the Toronto International Film Festival.
The time has come for Adora to learn her destiny.
The first teaser trailer for “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” was released Monday, and it shows the long-lost princess discovering the magical sword that transforms her into She-Ra.
Or, as the mysterious voiceover puts it, it’s time for balance to be restored to the world, and Adora has a major part to play.
Nicki Minaj says she was “mortified” by her weekend dispute during New York Fashion Week with fellow rapper Cardi B.
“I could not believe how humiliated it all felt,” Minaj said Monday on her Beats 1 Queen Radio show. “And how we ... made ourselves look.”
Despite appearing to bury the hatchet in May, the rival rappers’ latest feud came to a head on Friday, when chaos erupted during a Fashion Week bash thrown by Harper’s Bazaar.