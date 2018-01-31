Sundance documentary 'Science Fair' wins first-ever Festival Favorite Award

Jan. 31, 2018, 1:58 p.m.
- Movies
The Sundance Institute announced Wednesday that the documentary “Science Fair” is the winner of the first-ever Festival Favorite Award.
The final honor to be handed out at the Sundance Film Festival, the Festival Favorite Award was determined by audience votes from the 123 films screened at this year’s festival. The other award winners were announced on Jan. 27.
Directed by Cristina Costantini and Darren Foster, “Science Fair,” which had its world premiere at the festival, follows nine high schoolers from around the world as they compete against thousands of other students representing 78 countries at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair.
Jan. 31, 2018, 11:58 a.m.
- Music
- Celebrity
Lorde funneled her songwriting skills into direct correspondence with her fan base on Wednesday.
The two-time Grammy winner, whose 2017 album, “Melodrama,” scored a nomination for album of the year at Sunday’s awards, took out a full-page ad featuring a handwritten note in the New Zealand Herald to thank fans for their support.
“Oh, hi there!” the note, written on Monday, opens. “I’m writing this from New York City. [My brother] Angelo and I sat in Madison Square Garden last night and saw a lot of crazy and wonderful things.
Jan. 31, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
- Music
- Celebrity
The Dolly Parton-Adele love fest continues.
After Adele paid homage to the country queen this week on Instagram, Parton took to social media to share how flattered she was that the “Hello” singer would even know who she was, let alone pay tribute to her.
“Hey, Adele likes me? I was knocked out, I was so honored, I was so flattered,” the jubilant country icon said in an Instagram video posted Wednesday.
Jan. 31, 2018, 9:41 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
Stephen Colbert went live and Jimmy Kimmel chatted up Stormy Daniels, but it was James Corden who offered maybe the best State of the Union palate cleanser on late-night Tuesday.
Dame Helen Mirren joined Corden on “The Late Late Show” and took on (or was it down?) the host in a “Drop the Mic” rap battle.
The results were magnificent.
Jan. 31, 2018, 9:34 a.m.
- TV
- Celebrity
“Charles in Charge” star Scott Baio appeared on ”Good Morning America” on Wednesday to deny former costar Nicole Eggert’s allegations that he began sexually abusing her when she was 14.
“She lied at the time. I’m trying to figure out which time she’s lying and which time she’s not lying because the story seems to change quite a bit and I can’t keep up with it quite honestly,” Baio told ABC News’ Amy Robach.
Eggert, 46, also accused Baio of later having sex with her as a minor and said she lied about the story over the years to protect the legacy of the show. Baio, 57, said he did “absolutely nothing” to his costar.
Jan. 31, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
I really saw the value of having a story that empowers the African American man to do something chivalrous for the African American woman, because that hasn't been an idea that has held women back in the culture — it's something we've never been allowed to dream about.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: 'Django Unchained' was more than a role for Kerry Washington
Jan. 31, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- TV
Roughly three months after halting production in response to sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin Spacey, Netflix’s “House of Cards” has officially resumed production on its sixth and final season — and it’s adding Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear to the mix.
Lane and Kinnear will play siblings in the forthcoming season, according to information Netflix released Wednesday morning. No further details about their characters were provided.
Production on the final season of the series, whose first five seasons followed power-hungry Frank Underwood (Spacey) and his ascension to the presidency, kicked back up Wednesday after coming to a halt last fall.
Jan. 31, 2018, 4:26 a.m.
Porn actress Stormy Daniels stopped just short of saying on television Tuesday night that she had sex with President Trump in the early days of his marriage to Melania Trump.
In an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Daniels said she did not authorize a signed statement under her name denying the affair, which was spread online Tuesday by several media outlets.
Kimmel read highlights from In Touch Weekly magazine's transcript of a 2011 interview with Daniels, including graphic details of her having sex with Trump at a Lake Tahoe hotel. Kimmel asked Daniels whether any of it was true.
Jan. 30, 2018, 10:30 p.m.
- TV
- Politics
- Late-night
Stephen Colbert went live Tuesday night to deliver some thoughts of his own about the state of the union.
“The Late Show” was live for the first time since February 2017, when it pulled out all the stops after President Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress. (CBS’ live broadcast after the State of the Union speech was delayed on the West Coast, airing at 11:35 p.m. Tuesday. This report was based on the East Coast feed.)
Colbert had his work cut out for him in trying to analyze roughly 90 minutes of the president’s oration in just an hour. But he made the best of it by ramping up the jokes to a mile a minute.
Jan. 30, 2018, 3:00 p.m.
- Music
- Awards
Recording Academy President Neil Portnow’s recent thoughts on women in the music industry were taken out of context, he says.
Portnow came under fire after his comments Sunday regarding the lack of female representation at Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony.
“It has to begin with women who have the creativity in their hearts and their souls, who want to be musicians, who want to be engineers, who want to be producers, who want to be part of the industry on an executive level, to step up,” Portnow told Variety.