Sundance documentary 'Science Fair' wins first-ever Festival Favorite Award

Comments from Recording Academy President Neil Portnow about the lack of female representation at the Grammy Awards have generated backlash from some of the most powerful women in music. (Jan. 30, 2018)

“It has to begin with women who have the creativity in their hearts and their souls, who want to be musicians, who want to be engineers, who want to be producers, who want to be part of the industry on an executive level, to step up,” Portnow told Variety.