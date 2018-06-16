(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

AMC Networks has announced that it will not air “Talking With Chris Hardwick,” which was slated to begin its second season on Sunday night. The abrupt move comes days after Hardwick’s ex-girlfriend alleged in a Medium post that an unnamed ex-boyfriend, thought to be Hardwick, had previously abused her.

“We have had a positive working relationship with Chris Hardwick for many years. We take the troubling allegations that surfaced yesterday very seriously,” the network said in a statement Saturday.

“While we assess the situation, ‘Talking With Chris Hardwick’ will not air on AMC, and Chris has decided to step aside from moderating planned AMC and BBC America panels at Comic-Con International in San Diego next month.”