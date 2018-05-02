'Swamp Thing' series headed for DC streaming service

May. 2, 2018, 2:17 p.m.
- TV
A live-action “Swamp Thing” series is in the works for DC Universe. The one-hour drama has landed a script-to-series order from the newly named DC-branded streaming service.
Based on the DC comics characters created by Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson, the upcoming show will follow CDC researcher Abby Arcane, who returns to her childhood hometown to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus. Once in Houma, La., she becomes close to fellow scientist Alec Holland before tragedy strikes.
Abby soon discovers that the swamp holds mystical secrets, which has attracted powerful outside forces hoping to tap into its mysterious properties. She also learns that Alec, the potential love of her life, may not be dead after all.
May. 2, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
- Celebrity
Dave Chappelle is still full of surprises.
How else to explain a new show announced Wednesday morning, hours before the legendary comedian will take the stage at the Lodge Room, a relatively small club in Los Angeles’ Highland Park neighborhood?
That’s right: Tonight.
May. 2, 2018, 11:15 a.m.
- Celebrity
Oh, Kanye West, you just had to go there.
“You hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years? That sounds like a choice,” he said Tuesday on TMZ Live, where he had gone to discuss some of the ideas he’s been throwing around on Twitter in recent days. “Like, you was there for 400 years, and it's all of y'all?”
And that’s how he crossed the line with Will.i.am, John Legend, Ava DuVernay and more — particularly TMZ producer Van Lathan, who challenged West immediately in the newsroom of the celeb-focused website.
May. 2, 2018, 9:08 a.m.
- Celebrity
Yale University has joined a growing list of academic institutions that have rescinded honors previously bestowed on embattled comic Bill Cosby once he was found guilty of multiple charges of sexual assault.
On Tuesday, the New Haven, Conn., university’s board of trustees — for the first time in its more than 300-year history — voted to revoke the honorary degree given to the “The Cosby Show” veteran in 2003.
“The decision is based on a court record providing clear and convincing evidence of conduct that violates fundamental standards of decency shared by all members of the Yale community, conduct that was unknown to the board at the time the degree was awarded,” the university said in a statement to The Times.
May. 2, 2018, 8:52 a.m.
- TV
- Music
- Late-night
- Celebrity
What was the best thing you were expecting to see today? Whatever it was, it probably didn’t involve Ariana Grande channeling Evanescence to sing Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble.”
Or maybe it was. I don’t know your life.
Regardless, the “Musical Genre Challenge” segment from Tuesday night’s “The Tonight Show” must be seen to be believed.
May. 2, 2018, 8:00 a.m.
- TV
Fans of Netflix’s “The Crown” will have an opportunity to discover a world fit for a queen later this month, courtesy of the Paley Center for Media.
The organization is hosting “The Crown: Imagining a Royal World,” an exploration behind the scenes of Netflix’s hit series.
Opening May 12 at the Paley Center’s Beverly Hills location, the exhibit will feature costumes from the second season of the series, as well as photography, art pieces and more.
May. 2, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
I always feel a bond with redheads. [My hair is] not even red. It's orange. It's like polite of everyone to say it's red, but it's orange.
May. 2, 2018, 6:30 a.m.
- TV
Hulu is returning to Gilead.
The streamer has handed out a season three renewal to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” it was announced Wednesday at the company’s NewFront presentation in New York.
The pickup comes just a week after the Elisabeth Moss-led series returned for season two. According to Hulu, the season two premiere has already doubled its audience as compared to season one.
May. 1, 2018, 12:21 p.m.
- TV
- Celebrity
E! is ready to get Busy with its new talk show, tentatively titled “Busy Tonight.”
The network announced a slew of upcoming projects on Tuesday, including a talk show hosted by actress and Instagram star Busy Philipps.
According to E! the series will feature Philipps’ unique brand of comedic commentary, as well as interviews and segments that go behind the scenes of her epic Instagram stories.
May. 1, 2018, 12:07 p.m.
- Celebrity
Kanye West wants peace with the plastic surgeon who operated on his mother the day before she died.
“Open letter from Jan Adams. This is amazing,” West tweeted Monday. “Thank you so much for this connection brother. I can't wait to sit with you and start healing.”
The rapper also posted the letter, published by the Blast, in which Adams said that per the coroner, Donda West’s death was caused not by his surgery but by poor after-care from Kanye West’s cousin, Stephan Scoggins, a charge Scoggins has denied publicly over the years.