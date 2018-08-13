“Teen Mom” alum Farrah Abraham has pleaded not guilty to charges of battery and resisting arrest related to an incident at the Beverly Hills Hotel, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said Monday.
The MTV reality star-turned-sometime porn star faces two misdemeanor charges after allegedly attacking a security guard on July 13.
The 27-year-old was arrested after allegedly scuffling with a security guard who asked her to leave the hotel’s Polo Lounge, prosecutors said.
Rihanna’s Diamond Ball continues to serve up black excellence, with Emmy nominees Issa Rae and Donald Glover joining the artist at the fourth iteration of the charity event.
The “We Found Love” singer announced Monday that Rae will serve as host of the 2018 Diamond Ball and Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, will perform at the Sept. 13 event.
“So excited to announce that my sis @IssaRae is hosting this year’s #DiamondBall in exactly one month!!” Rihanna wrote on Twitter.
Actress Ruby Rose is taking a break from Twitter following a wave of backlash over her casting as Batwoman in the CW’s Arrowverse shows.
Last week, Rose, one of the stars of “The Meg,” was announced as the DC heroine in the network’s upcoming crossover episodes and a spinoff series in development, making Batwoman the first lesbian superhero to headline her own series.
Reactions were mixed across social media, though many endorsed her casting, including “Arrow” star Stephen Amell and Batwoman comics co-creator Greg Rucka. Still, Rose, who is a lesbian and identifies as gender fluid, was trolled by the comic’s avid fandom, leading to her abrupt Twitter departure over the weekend.
What better way to celebrate music, film and television than with a rambunctious crowd of teenagers and celebrities? That was the mentality during the 2018 Teen Choice Awards broadcast Sunday night from the Forum in Inglewood.
The awards show driven by teen fans’ involvement was hosted by Nick Cannon with help from Latina YouTube star Lele Pons. Instead of an academy voting process, teens vote online and through social media for their favorite shows, movies, web series and memorable moments.
Fans also got to help announce the winners via livestream videocast so they could interact with winning stars.
Aretha Franklin, one of the most popular and influential musicians of all time, is “gravely ill,” according to WDIV Local 4 in Detroit, her hometown.
On Monday morning, the outlet reported that the 76-year-old singer was requesting prayers in the face of her unspecified illness.
Veteran journalist Roland S. Martin also took to Twitter on Monday to confirm the Queen of Soul’s illness, saying that he’s known of her failing health for months and reporting that she is currently surrounded by loved ones.
The emotions were running high on “Talking Dead” Sunday night. The episode marked Chris Hardwick’s return to AMC following allegations of abuse, and the host took some time at the start of the show to thank his fans for their support.
“Normally I recap the show we’re about to talk about here, but instead I just wanted to take a minute to say that I am so appreciative to be standing here right now and I want to thank you, the ‘Walking Dead’ community, for all of your support these last couple of months,” a visibly teary Hardwick said as he opened the long-running after-show.
“This show isn’t just a job to me, it is a vital part of my life and has been like a sanctuary these last seven years,” he continued. “It’s been with me through good times and bad and I’m so grateful to the fans, producers and the amazing casts of both of these shows for allowing me to come here and be a part of this community every week.”
When you're young, you just want to fit in. And when you're older, you realize that what [frequently moving] really did was make you OK with feeling different.
I think now we're coming through and beginning to see that humanity isn't dictated by ethnicity and background. We're just human first.
Who’s the Queen Barbz now?
Nicki Minaj’s new Beats 1 radio show on Apple Music, Queen Radio, is starting off with a bang this week. On Friday, the rapper announced to her Barbz fanbase that she’d be releasing her much-anticipated new album, “Queen,” early. As in: right then and there.
The album, Minaj’s fourth studio release, had been delayed several times. It was most recently bumped from Aug. 10 to Aug. 17 because of a sample-clearance issue. That introduced a potential conflict with collaborator Ariana Grande, a fellow Republic Records labelmate, whose new album drops on Aug. 17 as well. The two perform a duet on “Queen,” the single “Bed.”
You can't have a steady diet of what is wrong and awful in the world. Part of the joy of having kids is it gets me out of my head.
