Move over Michael Jackson, ‘cause there’s a new album in town — and by new, we mean new to the top of the best-sellers list.
The Eagles’ greatest hits album is now the No. 1 best-selling album of all time in the U.S., according to the Recording Industry Assn. of America.
The rock band’s 1976 album “Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975” has been certified 38x platinum in the United States, meaning sales and streams of the album have reached 38 million, the Associated Press reported Monday.
Actress Rose McGowan spoke out Monday after the New York Times reported that fellow Harvey Weinstein accuser Asia Argento had paid a settlement to her own sexual harassment accuser.
“I got to know Asia Argento ten months ago,” McGowan wrote on Twitter. “Our commonality is the shared pain of being assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. My heart is broken. I will continue my work on behalf of victims everywhere.”
Actress-director Argento, a public face of the #MeToo movement, recently paid off a former child actor who said she sexually assaulted him in a Marina del Rey hotel when he was 17, according to the NYT report.
I mean, for someone who's had body image issues to be able to go onstage in a thong — it's not just me trying to be sexy. It's: 'Look how far I've come.'
At least 14 people were sent to the hospital after a sudden storm knocked over concert entrance awnings at the site of a Backstreet Boys and 98 Degrees concert in Oklahoma on Saturday. All 14 people had been treated and released as of Sunday afternoon, according to the Associated Press.
The concert at an outdoor stage at the WinStar Casino and Resort in Thackerville was called off after lightning was spotted within four miles of the casino.
“All patrons in the area were asked to move and to seek shelter from the storm,” a spokesperson for the casino said in a statement. “However, about 150 patrons who were standing in line for the Backstreet Boys concert did not heed staff’s warnings.”
When you're an artist and you don't get to do your art, it's very frustrating. And very painful. I feel really good that I can exercise this need ... to act.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Closer than ever
That was always kind of the thing I loved the most, was the creating of stories and shows. I think people who really excel at stand-up, it's their first love.
One more “DuckTales” mystery has been resolved: Della Duck is voiced by actress Paget Brewster.
Brewster made her debut as the voice of Della on the “DuckTales” season finale Saturday. She is the first person to voice the character, the long-lost mother of triplets Huey, Dewey and Louie.
Since moving into McDuck Manor at the start of the Disney Channel series, the brothers — especially Dewey — have been trying to track down any information about their missing mother. They have since discovered that Della, along with her twin brother, Donald, used to adventure alongside their Uncle Scrooge McDuck.
It’s official: Damon Lindelof's “Watchmen” series is headed to HBO.
On Friday, the premium cable network announced it has put in a full series order for “Watchmen,” based on the landmark DC Comics series by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. According to the show’s logline, the adaptation will be “set in an alternate history where ‘superheroes’ are treated as outlaws.”
The series will attempt to “break new ground” while “embrac[ing] the nostalgia of the original … graphic novel.”
“Parts Unknown” will end with the season that starts this fall, but CNN has plans for more Anthony Bourdain: A big-screen documentary about his life and work is in the pipeline.
“Bourdain was a treasured friend, colleague and collaborator whose work profoundly affected people around the world,” a CNN communications spokesperson told The Times on Friday, confirming that a feature film is in production.
Envisioned as a “definitive” documentary of the world traveler’s life and work, the movie is a joint effort between CNN Films and Zero Point Zero, the production company behind all of the world traveler’s TV work, the spokesperson said.
Ariana Grande sang one of Aretha Franklin’s most iconic hits on “The Tonight Show” Thursday night to honor the Queen of Soul, who died earlier that day at age 76.
She did not disappoint.
“(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman,” co-written by Carole King and Gerry Goffin, became legendary after Franklin recorded it in 1967. Of course, matching the caliber of Franklin’s rendition is a tall order.