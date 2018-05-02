'The Handmaid's Tale' renewed for Season 3 at Hulu

May. 2, 2018, 6:30 a.m.
Hulu is returning to Gilead.
The streamer has handed out a season three renewal to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” it was announced Wednesday at the company’s NewFront presentation in New York.
The pickup comes just a week after the Elisabeth Moss-led series returned for season two. According to Hulu, the season two premiere has already doubled its audience as compared to season one.
May. 1, 2018, 12:21 p.m.
E! is ready to get Busy with its new talk show, tentatively titled “Busy Tonight.”
The network announced a slew of upcoming projects on Tuesday, including a talk show hosted by actress and Instagram star Busy Philipps.
According to E! the series will feature Philipps’ unique brand of comedic commentary, as well as interviews and segments that go behind the scenes of her epic Instagram stories.
May. 1, 2018, 12:07 p.m.
Kanye West wants peace with the plastic surgeon who operated on his mother the day before she died.
“Open letter from Jan Adams. This is amazing,” West tweeted Monday. “Thank you so much for this connection brother. I can't wait to sit with you and start healing.”
The rapper also posted the letter, published by the Blast, in which Adams said that per the coroner, Donda West’s death was caused not by his surgery but by poor after-care from Kanye West’s cousin, Stephan Scoggins, a charge Scoggins has denied publicly over the years.
May. 1, 2018, 11:56 a.m.
After scoring the biggest box-office opening ever over the weekend with “Avengers: Infinity War,” Disney and Marvel unveiled the full trailer for its upcoming summer flick “Ant-Man and the Wasp” on Tuesday.
The new sneak peek narrows its focus to Paul Rudd’s size-altering Avenger getting someone to watch his back. That someone is none other than the Wasp (Evangeline Lilly), the no-nonsense, winged daughter of super-scientist and shrinking-tech developer Hank Pym (Michael Douglas).
The sequel, the 20th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the first featuring a titular female heroine, also sees the return of the fast-talking Luis (Michael Peña) and introduces a villain who can walk through walls named Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen). And, naturally, she too is bent on world domination.
May. 1, 2018, 11:43 a.m.
John Leguizamo is destined to leave this year’s Tony Awards a winner, regardless of the fate of his nominated play “Latin History for Morons.”
For his body of work spanning three decades and ongoing commitment to bringing diverse stories to Broadway, Leguizamo will receive a special Tony, it was announced Monday.
The actor-writer’s career has spanned stage and screen, both in the spotlight and behind the scenes. His film work includes performances in “Moulin Rouge”; “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar”; and “American Ultra.” He also has made TV appearances in “ER,” “My Name Is Earl” and “Bloodline.”
May. 1, 2018, 10:02 a.m.
NBC staffers reportedly felt pressured to sign a letter supporting longtime NBC News journalist Tom Brokaw after he was accused of sexual misconduct last week.
The petition — spearheaded by Goldman Sachs exec Liz Bowyer, who worked as a producer on Brokaw’s documentary unit at the network — stated that Brokaw treated the staffers whose names it bore “with fairness and respect” and characterized him as “a man of tremendous decency and integrity.”
Prominent personalities including Rachel Maddow, Andrea Mitchell, Mika Brzezinski and Maria Shriver added their names to the list of 60 women last week, and scores more have added their names since.
May. 1, 2018, 9:49 a.m.
Avicii, the Swedish disc jockey and producer who died last month, took his own life, as his parents had alluded to in a letter they released about his death.
The DJ, born Tim Bergling, killed himself with a shard of broken glass from a bottle, according to sources privy to details about his death who spoke with TMZ. They disagreed about how the glass had been used, but said there had been massive bleeding.
“He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness,” his parents said in a statement released a week after Avicii died. “He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace.”
May. 1, 2018, 9:11 a.m.
With their film earning $640 million at the global box office opening weekend, the cast members of “Avengers: Infinity War” had to have been feeling pretty good about themselves.
Leave it to Twitter to rectify that.
“Jimmy Kimmel Live’s” ongoing “Infinity War” extravaganza continued Monday night with the stars of the film engaging in what’s sure to be Kimmel’s best-known bit: mean tweets.
May. 1, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
I've never had a movie I didn't believe in, and I've never had any sense before the movie opens how it might do.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Wes Anderson wrote 'Moonrise Kingdom' with a little help from friends
Apr. 30, 2018, 8:30 p.m.
The first season of “13 Reasons Why” may have ended where it started, but the story is just beginning.
On Monday Netflix released a new trailer for Season 2 of its popular series, which included the premiere date as well as teased what’s to come for the community still reeling from Hannah Baker’s (Katherine Langford) suicide.
Set to Depeche Mode’s “I Feel You,” the trailer promises that “the tapes were just the beginning.” The somber montage shows glimpses of inner turmoil, physical injuries, threatening notes and more as the lawsuit against Liberty High is preparing to unfold. And it seems somebody is trying to keep the truth behind Hannah’s death from being revealed.