Watch 'The Simpsons' spoof 'Gunsmoke' to mark breaking a record

ABBA — featuring Benny Andersson, left, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Fältskog and Björn Ulvaeus — in 1974. (Olle Lindeborg / Associated Press)

ABBA’s back, with two new songs for the first time since — well, since forever.

“We all four felt that, after some 35 years, it could be fun to join forces again and go into the recording studio” after working on a virtual tour together in 2016 and ’17, the band members said in a note on their website Friday.

“So we did. And it was like time had stood still and that we had one been away on a short holiday. An extremely joyful experience!”