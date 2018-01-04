Tiffany Haddish is wise and wisecracking in delightful speech at New York Film Critics Circle awards

Awards ceremonies can be tremendously dull affairs, particularly when all of the winners have been previously announced.

But leave it to rising star Tiffany Haddish to give the New York Film Critics Circle awards a welcome jolt Wednesday night with an acceptance speech that was both wise and wisecracking. (Haddish picked up the award for best supporting actress for her performance in “Girls Trip.”)

In a video uploaded by NYFCC Vice Chair Alison Willmore, Haddish spoke for 17 minutes on a variety of topics, including criticism, happiness and friendship.

Since the actress’ speech occasionally veered into explicit territory, we can’t share it here in full. But here are five bits of Haddish’s wisdom:

Be happy.

“If you’re not happy, change your thought patterns. Start having happy thoughts. Because it’s your fault you’re not happy. No one’s in charge of your emotions but you. That’s what I learned from therapy.”

Be good.

“I think this whole business is about how you feel, what you put out to the world, and how you make other people feel. When you feel good about what you’re doing, in my mind, it makes other people feel good.”

Be seen.

“I know some people in here are going to talk [crap] about me. It’s OK. You know why it’s OK? Because you care enough to say something. If you didn’t say nothing, then you didn’t care. So if you said something, thank you. I don’t care if it’s positive or negative. I appreciate you. I’m glad you see me. ’Cause there were so many years nobody saw me.”

Be accurate.

“I want to look at the award, and make sure they spelled my name right… [Checks.] It’s right.”

Be yourself.

“First of all … I, uh, I don’t read reviews. The most review you’ll see me read is something my publicist sends me and says, ‘Read this.’ And I’ll be like, ‘You read it!’ Because if it hurts my feelings, I’m gonna cuss [them] out, and then I’m going to pray for them and then I’ll laugh. ’Cause I’m super-sensitive. I don’t mean to be so sensitive, but that’s just who I am! And I’m not afraid to admit it.”

Watch Haddish’s speech in full here.