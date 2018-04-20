Tina Fey surprises fans as Jimmy Fallon surprises her on 'The Tonight Show'

Apr. 20, 2018, 8:35 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
As “Mean Girls” hits Broadway, writer Tina Fey stopped by “The Tonight Show” to spend time with her old friend Jimmy Fallon.
The former cohosts of “Weekend Update” on “Saturday Night Live” weren’t content to keep to themselves, however. Fallon had arranged one of his classic “celebrity surprise” set-ups so that Fey could meet some of her super-fans.
“30 Rock taught us how to write jokes,” a female writing duo said, addressing a “Mean Girls” poster as Fey hid nearby. “And also it taught us that we could maybe one day be in a scene with James Marsden.”
Apr. 20, 2018, 8:27 a.m.
- Celebrity
Rachel Weisz had a secret, but it’s a secret no more: She’s pregnant.
“I’ll be showing soon. Daniel and I are so happy,” the 48-year-old actress said, referring to her actor husband, Daniel Craig, as she talked to the New York Times.
As far as gender goes, the Oscar winner was more circumspect, saying only that they’re expecting “a little human.”
Apr. 20, 2018, 12:23 a.m.
- TV
“Scandal” went off the air Thursday night just as it burst onto the scene seven seasons ago — amid a flurry of tweets, emojis and GIFs.
Although the cast of the Shonda Rhimes political soap had a full night of media Thursday, including a live table read of the finale for the Actors Fund and a group appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” the ensemble still found time to live-tweet the final episode together for both coasts. It was a fitting farewell given the role social media, and Twitter in particular, played in “Scandal’s accession to the top of the broadcast drama ranks years earlier. Cliffhangers such as like #WhoIsQuinn and #WhoShotFitz were hashtags born in the making. And Thursday’s finale was no exception.
(Spoiler alert!) The final episode of “Scandal” saw B613 finally exposed. However, it cost Olivia’s Pope and Associates one of their toughest gladiators: David Rosen (Josh Malina), who was poisoned by Cyrus (Jeff Perry) shortly before David was going to put Cyrus behind bars once and for all for his many, many crimes. However, David was able to go out in a blaze of glory, refusing to back down when confronted by Jake Ballard (Scott Foley) and instead fighting for his country.
Apr. 19, 2018, 3:17 p.m.
- Music
Kanye West is not done dropping bombs on Twitter.
One day after the rapper took to the social media site to unleash a flood of philosophical tweets he described as his “book,” West announced plans to release two new albums in June.
First out, on June 1, will be a seven-song solo album. A week later, West’s collaboration with Kid Cudi debuts.
Apr. 19, 2018, 10:55 a.m.
- Movies
Netflix is out, but Lars von Trier is back in.
The Cannes Film Festival has announced an updated selection lineup that welcomes the controversial Danish director back into the fold after a seven-year ban.
In 2011, Von Trier spoke about his heritage at a Cannes press conference. Having learned that he had both German and Jewish roots, he joked, “I understand Hitler” and “I was really a Nazi.”
Apr. 19, 2018, 10:09 a.m.
- Music
It may not be Bob Dylan’s “Idiot Wind” but thanks to high wind speeds at Coachella, the opening of camping for this weekend’s music festival has been delayed until Friday.
The National Weather Service issued a high-wind warning on Thursday morning for the Coachella Valley and surrounding areas. It cited anticipated winds ranging from 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph and isolated gusts to 65 mph through Thursday evening.
As for the forecast for the Indio area on Thursday, winds are expected to spur blowing sand and dust that will persist through the afternoon, with highs from 73 to 78 degrees.
Apr. 19, 2018, 8:42 a.m.
- TV
- Politics
- Late-night
- Celebrity
Stephen Colbert wasn’t pulling any punches Wednesday night when “Sex and the City” star and New York gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon dropped by the show.
Though his time with Nixon began with some lighthearted banter about accolades, Colbert quickly got down to business. And Nixon was ready for him.
“Why are you running?” Colbert asked.
Apr. 18, 2018, 2:58 p.m.
- Music
Erykah Badu, Miguel, Jhené Aiko will be the headliners of the inaugural Smokin Grooves Festival in Long Beach.
Set for June 16 on the Queen Mary waterfront, the daylong blowout will also feature NxWorries (Anderson Paak + Knxwledge), the Roots with Busta Rhymes, H.E.R., Majid Jordan, DVSN, Alina Baraz and Thundercat.
Goldenvoice unveiled festival details on Wednesday. The lineup is stacked with a spectrum of alternative R&B and hip-hop artists.
Also tapped for Smokin Grooves are Yasiin Bey (formerly known as Mos Def), Soulection, Smino, Ravyn Lenae, Masego, Madlib, Sinead Harnett, Les Nubians, Omarion, Jordan Rakei, THEY., Sa-Ra, Xavier Omar, Bruno Major, Snoh Aalegra, Lion Babe, Childish Major, Phony Ppl, 143 Soundsystem, Ari Lennox, Brasstracks, Tiara Thomas, Quin, Nonchalant Savant and Spencer.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, with passes starting at $99.
Apr. 18, 2018, 2:57 p.m.
- Music
- Celebrity
Kanye West doesn’t need to publish a book on his philosophy — he’s got Twitter for that.
The Grammy-winning “Famous” rapper let loose a series of fortune cookie-like tweets on Wednesday that he says are a “book.”
“This is my book that I'm writing in real time. No publisher or publicist will tell me what to put where or how many pages to write. This is not a financial opportunity this is an innate need to be expressive,” he wrote after publishing more than a dozen broad tweets. Another dozen or so came after that.
Apr. 18, 2018, 2:03 p.m.
- Movies
You know what’s scary?
Not dinosaurs. Not even a world full of dinosaurs.
What’s scary is a genetically modified dinosaur in your bedroom, menacing — for some reason — children.