(A handful of days before Tom Petty died on Oct. 2, 2017, the legendary rock musician invited The Times’ Randy Lewis into his Malibu home for what would become Petty’s last interview. On the one-year anniversary of Petty’s death at age 66, read (and hear) what he told Lewis just after a string of triumphant shows at the Hollywood Bowl with his longtime band, the Heartbreakers.)

Though I was more than thrilled to catch up with Petty, whom I had interviewed before, I had no clue that this would turn out to be the last, for me and for him — that he would die just a few days later after going into cardiac arrest at age 66.