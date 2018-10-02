A year after the music world was knocked back on its heels by the sudden death of Tom Petty, a few bands have released cover songs to commemorate Tuesday’s anniversary.
The Lumineers (of “Hey Ho” fame) released their cover of Petty’s “Walls,” with all proceeds from the song donated to MusiCares, a charity of the Recording Academy.
"Tom Petty is a musical hero of mine, and 'Walls' is such an incredible song," Lumineers guitarist and lead vocalist Wesley Schultz said in a statement Tuesday. "When I got married, my wife walked down the aisle to the song.”
(A handful of days before Tom Petty died on Oct. 2, 2017, the legendary rock musician invited The Times’ Randy Lewis into his Malibu home for what would become Petty’s last interview. On the one-year anniversary of Petty’s death at age 66, read (and hear) what he told Lewis just after a string of triumphant shows at the Hollywood Bowl with his longtime band, the Heartbreakers.)
This is not the Tom Petty story that I intended to write.
Though I was more than thrilled to catch up with Petty, whom I had interviewed before, I had no clue that this would turn out to be the last, for me and for him — that he would die just a few days later after going into cardiac arrest at age 66.
The thing is, you can't equate success with invulnerability. That's nonsense.
Sometimes you’re just in the right place at the right time.
That’s apparently how Kenan Thompson felt on Saturday when he ducked out of “Saturday Night Live” early and missed Kanye West’s third performance/political rant.
Thompson recounted the evening to “SNL” alum Seth Meyers on Monday’s “Late Night” and described how he felt watching helplessly on TV as his colleagues witnessed West’s words.
Taylor Swift is returning to an awards-show stage for the first time in three years: The pop star is set to open the 2018 American Music Awards next week.
The 19-time AMA winner will perform her synth anthem “I Did Something Bad” from her 2017 “Reputation” album, which has earned her four AMA nominations this year, ABC and Dick Clark Productions announced Tuesday.
Swift is up for awards including artist of the year, tour of the year, female pop/rock artist and pop/rock album.
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh allegedly once got into a bar fight with a man he thought might be the lead singer of UB40. But what exactly is UB40?
According to news reports Monday, Kavanaugh was questioned by the New Haven, Conn., Police Department in September 1985 for an altercation at a bar where a fellow patron accused him of throwing ice at him. (Kavanaugh was not arrested in the incident.)
A number of Kavanaugh’s former Yale University classmates have spoken up about the judge’s past drinking habits since his testimony in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee last week. One of the former classmates, Chad Ludington, recalled a visit to a bar after a UB40 concert.
Move over, “Bohemian Rhapsody.” A new music biopic about a flamboyant British rocker is upon us.
Paramount Pictures released on Monday its first look at “Rocketman,” a film based on the life of Elton John, featuring “Kingsman” star Taron Egerton as the legendary musician.
Egerton dons John’s signature oversized glasses and elaborate costumes as he traverses the singer’s struggles with fame in the teaser.
Stephen Colbert will again host a live edition of “The Late Show” during next month’s midterm elections, bringing his charged brand of comedy to election day coverage.
The late-night star, whose show is recorded at the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York, will broadcast live on Nov. 6 at 11:35 p.m. Eastern time, CBS announced on Monday.
West Coast fans will see a tape-delayed version of the show when it airs during its usual time slot at 11:35 p.m. Pacific time.
Hip-hop star Cardi B, who was wanted following a dispute she was involved in at a Queens strip club in August, was arrested and released on Monday after voluntarily turning herself over to New York authorities.
She faces charges that include two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment and one count of third-degree assault, according to Sgt. Brendan Ryan, a spokesman for the New York Police Department.
All three charges are considered misdemeanors in New York.
Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk have consciously coupled — with rings and everything.
The Oscar-winning actress married the “Glee” producer over the weekend, which she appeared to confirm Sunday in an Instagram photo showcasing their matching gilded wedding bands.
The captionless photo, presumably showing her hand on top of Falchuk’s, was the only official confirmation of the nuptials, which had been widely speculated for days.