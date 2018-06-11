Anthony Bourdain.After a&nbsp;12-hour weekend memorial&nbsp;for &ldquo;No Reservations&rdquo; host Anthony Bourdain, who died Friday, Travel Channel announced Monday that it would continue to revisit old episodes of the series through July 3.&nbsp;Starting this week, the network will air two episodes of &ldquo;Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations&rdquo; on Tuesdays at 10 and 11 p.m. Pacific&nbsp;beginning with episodes set in Washington and Vienna.Both Travel Channel and CNN announced special programming in the wake of Bourdain&rsquo;s suicide.&nbsp;Though no additional programming announcements have been made by the Turner-owned network, plans remain in place to air two previously filmed episodes of Bourdain&rsquo;s latest series, &ldquo;Parts Unknown,&rdquo; featuring Mardi Gras and Bhutan. The time and date are yet to be determined.&nbsp;