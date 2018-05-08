Trevor Noah flummoxed by Rudy Giuliani's media blitz

Former First Lady Michelle Obama onstage during the first day of the United State of Women Summit at the Shrine Auditorium. (Kristina Dixon / USOW)

During a two-day event over the weekend, about 6,000 women, including former First Lady Michelle Obama and "black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross, and allies from across the country gathered in Los Angeles to talk about what it means to be a woman in 2018. The event featured breakout discussions and panels that focused on women's equality.

The first United State of Women Summit was in 2016 in Washington. The message behind this second iteration called on women to take action to support gender equality.

The first day of the summit was at the Shrine Auditorium at the University of Southern California with events fanning out around L.A. on the second day. The summit brought together women across all industries who are interested in building a better future for young women and girls in the United States.