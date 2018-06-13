President Trump’s historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un succeeded in uniting at least one front: It left late-night talk show hosts in an utter state of confusion.
On “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah began his analysis of the meeting with a chastened apology.
“We’ve all got to admit that we were wrong,” Noah said Tuesday night. “We said the man couldn’t do it, we said his temper would blow up the summit — but yesterday he proved everyone wrong and turned the nuclear summit in Singapore into a huge win for himself.
Now that his summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has wrapped and his 65-minute news conference is in the history books, President Trump finally had time to catch up with the Tony Awards. Which, of course, means the president took to Twitter on Tuesday to call out actor Robert De Niro.
De Niro had been tapped to introduce a performance by Bruce Springsteen at the Tony Awards on Sunday, and the vocal Trump critic used his moment onstage to hurl a certain expletive at the president that CBS had to bleep out from its telecast. Twice.
In response, the president called De Niro a “very Low IQ individual” who may be “punch-drunk.”
As Kanye West well knows by now, controversy sells.
The polarizing rapper’s new album, “Ye,” is No. 1 in the country, weeks after his comments on slavery and public support of President Trump led to a backlash and calls to boycott the performer.
“Ye” is West’s eighth consecutive album to open atop the Billboard 200 chart — a feat that ties him with Eminem and the Beatles for the longest streak of No. 1s — and all seven tracks of the record have debuted on Billboard’s Top 40 chart.
There’s a glimmer of heartening news for Anthony Bourdain fans who have been taking solace in his globetrotting culinary adventures in the wake of his death last week.
Netflix announced Tuesday that it has extended licensing rights for “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” enabling the streaming giant to continue offering the travel and food series past its original June 16 expiration date.
“As of today, we’ve extended our agreement that will keep ‘Parts Unknown’ on the service for months to come,” a tweet from Netflix read.
I’ve kind of recognized what my worth is and what my specific brand of humor is. And that’s not necessarily being the guy who’s super witty and saying a joke every second. I’m the guy who you throw in a bizarre scenario and I’ll play it as real as possible.
Alec Baldwin has Trump-level confidence in winning the next race for the Oval Office. Especially if he ran as Donald Trump.
“If I ran for president, I would win,” the actor said on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Tuesday. “I would absolutely win, 1,000% I would win.”
His campaign, he added, “would be the funniest, most exciting, most crazy campaign.”
While President Trump was in the midst of a historic meeting with Kim Jong Un, Seth Meyers was still marveling Monday night over the disastrous developments at the weekend’s G-7 summit.
“When Trump took office, he promised to confront America’s enemies and now he’s doing just that,” Meyers said during Monday’s “A Closer Look” segment of “Late Night.” “Pushing back against one of our fiercest foes, an aggressive, hostile nation that has been a thorn in the side of the United States for decades: Canada.”
The host was stymied.
Rose McGowan has been indicted by a Virginia grand jury on one felony count of cocaine possession.
The charge came down Monday from a grand jury, according to the Associated Press. The actress was arrested last fall on a months-old charge.
"Rose steadfastly maintains her innocence. These charges would have never been brought if it weren't for her activism as a voice for women everywhere,” her attorney Jose Baez told TMZ.
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson became the subject of engagement rumors Monday afternoon with outlets reporting that they were recently affianced.
The “Saturday Night Live” actor reportedly popped the question to the “No Tears Left to Cry” singer, according to People, TMZ, Page Six and more.
The gist of the stories is that Davidson and Grande, both 24, got engaged in the last week or so after just a few weeks of dating and some very public declarations about each other on social media.
After a 12-hour weekend memorial for “No Reservations” host Anthony Bourdain, who died Friday, Travel Channel announced Monday that it would continue to revisit old episodes of the series through July 3.
Starting this week, the network will air two episodes of “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations” on Tuesdays at 10 and 11 p.m. Pacific beginning with episodes set in Washington and Vienna.
Both Travel Channel and CNN announced special programming in the wake of Bourdain’s suicide.