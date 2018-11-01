Neil Young finally — finally! — confirmed his marriage to actress and activist Daryl Hannah on Wednesday, about two months after a friend of a wedding guest essentially did it for them.

The veteran rocker also got a lot of bang for the buck with the not-quite-an-announcement, weaving it into the introductory text of a new gun-control video on his website. The video features a recent live performance of “Ohio,” which he wrote in 1970 after four student protesters were killed at Kent State University.