Watch the trailer for 'The Gospel According to André' — it's fabulous, darling

Jesse Hughes of Eagles of Death Metal. (Barry Brecheisen / Associated Press)

Eagles of Death Metal frontman Jesse Hughes has issued a video apology for the inflammatory statements he made in the wake of the March for Our Lives protests a little more than a week ago, saying he “was not attempting to impugn the youth of America or this beautiful thing they've accomplished.”

Hughes has a unique role in the gun-control debate as a supporter of gun rights who was also one of the victims of the November 2015 terror attack at the Bataclan theater in Paris, where 89 people died. His posts garnered significant media coverage.

“What I had intended to be a statement about the hijacking by any side of the aisle of the beautiful agenda of a movement of our nation's youth came off seeming like a mean-spirited personal attack and slight of the youth themselves, and even a personal attack of its leadership,” Hughes said in the Sunday video.