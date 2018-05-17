Whitney Houston was molested by a cousin, documentary alleges

May. 17, 2018, 11:17 a.m.
Whitney Houston was allegedly molested by cousin Dee Dee Warwick, according to the singer’s brother, who makes the claim in a new documentary that has the estate’s blessing.
In “Whitney,” directed by Oscar winner Kevin Macdonald and previewed by The Times, Gary Garland alleges that Dionne Warwick’s younger sister molested him as well.
Dee Dee Warwick, a soul and R&B singer who first recorded “You’re No Good” in 1963 (a hit for Linda Ronstadt in the ’70s), died in 2008 at age 63.
May. 17, 2018, 9:39 a.m.
Kate McKinnon’s gams are extra bendy, and Issa Rae and Sarah Silverman have hands that can be in more than two places at once.
Take that, Vanity Fair!
The latest cover of GQ, which features the trio of comedians, presents a well-played game of “what’s different about this picture?” by superbly parodying Vanity Fair’s heavily doctored Hollywood issue — you know, the one from January that gave Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey extra limbs while completely snuffing out James Franco.
May. 17, 2018, 9:31 a.m.
- Celebrity
Chrissy Teigen announced about a week ago that she was “done” being pregnant. And as of Wednesday, she actually was done.
Teigen and husband John Legend welcomed their second baby, with the two-time mom writing on Twitter, “Somebody’s herrrrrrre!” and including baby bottle and hug emojis.
The little boy, whose name has yet to be announced, is the couple’s first son and their second child after Luna, who turned 2 a month ago.
May. 17, 2018, 9:11 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
They were partying like it was 1999 on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday night, as Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon dropped by, much to the amusement of their former “Saturday Night Live” costar Jimmy Fallon.
Ferrell and Shannon appeared in character as Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan, fake TV personalities who specialize in special events.
The pair, along with fellow “SNL” alum Tim Meadows, covered the Rose Parade in January, confounding some Amazon viewers who failed to recognize the comedians.
May. 17, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
As an artist, I don't feel that [music] should be free; it's my life's work. There is also another side of me that wants the world to hear the music, whether you've paid for it or not, I want you to hear it.
May. 16, 2018, 4:52 p.m.
U2’s Experience + Innocence tour is creating some unintended, and very unhappy, parking experiences for some concert-goers attending the Irish band’s shows at the Forum in Inglewood this week.
Enough so that the venue has offered to help subsidize ride services for tonight’s concert to avoid more parking snafus.
A raft of social-media posts conveyed horror stories of fans arriving 30 minutes to an hour ahead of the scheduled 8 p.m. start time for Tuesday’s show, many of them reporting delays of an hour or two to find parking and enter the arena. Others say they missed the show entirely.
May. 16, 2018, 4:19 p.m.
- Celebrity
Meghan Markle’s father has undergone a heart procedure to repair significant damage caused by a recent heart attack.
Thomas Markle told TMZ that doctors placed several stents in his heart on Wednesday, and the site noted that he seemed alert and coherent following the procedure.
“I’m OK. It will take a long time to heal. Staying in the hospital a few more days. Not allowed to get excited,” Markle told TMZ.
May. 16, 2018, 1:08 p.m.
- TV
- Celebrity
Aziz Ansari performed several drop-in sets at a New York comedy club over the last week, marking the embattled comic’s return to the stage after being quieted by sexual misconduct allegations earlier this year.
The Golden-Globe-winning “Master of None” star has performed five shows at Manhattan’s Comedy Cellar, where several famed comics often try out new material, appearing as a surprise guest at each show, the Guardian reported. “I Feel Pretty” star Amy Schumer and “30 Rock” alum Tracy Morgan did drop-in sets on some of those nights too.
The club posted a few photos on its Instagram account featuring the TV star performing during Mother’s Day on Sunday.
May. 16, 2018, 12:31 p.m.
- Music
Rapper T.I. was arrested outside his gated community in Atlanta after what authorities called a drunken argument with a security guard — but he says the charges are bogus.
T.I., whose legal name is Clifford Harris Jr., was arrested for public drunkenness, simple assault and disorderly conduct around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.
The performer argued with a security guard when he didn’t have a fob to get into his gated community, then came back out to confront the guard, TMZ reported. At some point, the website said, T.I. called a friend to the gate as well.
May. 16, 2018, 11:49 a.m.
- Celebrity
Office productivity and constructive internet discourse came to a standstill Tuesday after a mysterious audio clip went viral, prompting a curious question: Do you hear the word “Yanny” or “Laurel”?
The audio illusion first surfaced on Reddit and sparked mass confusion, with listeners reporting hearing two very different words being pronounced.
It’s like the Dress, but for your ears!