Princess Tiana got another makeover in Disney’s “Wreck-It Ralph” sequel after early images from the video game-inspired feature were decried for whitewashing the studio’s first and to date its only black princess.
The controversial “Ralph Breaks the Internet” stills showed Ralph’s partner, the rebellious Princess Vanellope, socializing with Tiana and others from Disney’s princess cohort, all in plainclothes.
However, Tiana, the protagonist of Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog,” had been animated with a slimmer nose, loose curly hair and significantly lighter skin than she’d had in her 2009 animated feature — a makeover that racial justice groups said “shocked and hurt” the black community.
James Woods has no Twitter, and he’s not happy about it.
The “Ghosts of Mississippi” actor, known for being a conservative voice on the social media platform, was suspended over a controversial tweet from July 20.
The tweet in question featured a hoax meme that claimed origins with a Democratic organization and encouraged men to skip out on voting in the upcoming midterm elections.
The white hot publicity that came from 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' was appreciated but not sought, so I was happy to walk away from it and then write.
When you're acting, you're inside the head of your character. When you're directing, it's about everything.
People ask me a lot if I wish I had my own clone to get through the days. It would be nice. It would be super nice. But I wouldn't want to share the fun.
The “Joker” film could very well cross over into the horror genre, judging from a tease director Todd Phillips shared on Friday
The short Instagram video, below, begins with Joaquin Phoenix in his plainclothes character as the DC Comics villain — a.k.a. Arthur Fleck — gazing into the camera lens.
Building on last weekend’s headshot tease, the so-called camera test is set to the haunting tune of the Guess Who’s “Laughing.” While the music plays, Arthur’s mouth eventually ticks into a smile and Phillips’ take on the Joker’s iconic disguise is projected across the actor’s face.
It’s a glorious day for musical futurists who never imagined a second William Shatner and Henry Rollins collaboration would occur in their lifetimes — a moment further enhanced by the news that the two have reconvened in service of a Christmas song.
Shatner, never one to shy away from an opportunity to confuse, has announced the arrival of his first holiday album, “Shatner Claus,” with a raucous rendition of “Jingle Bells.” The album arrives Oct. 26.
Typically ridiculous, the version features Shatner working through adapted verses and Rollins moving through the chorus. Rollins does his part with the same gym-shorted energy he employed while belting out his old band Black Flag’s “My War” — except he’s celebrating a one-horse open sleigh instead of annihilation.
“Saturday Night Live” has added Ego Nwodim as a featured cast member, NBC announced on Friday.
The move was among the few changes made to the durable sketch-comedy series, which is entering its 44th season this year. Luke Null, a featured player last year, will not be returning, while Alan Linic, Alison Gates, Eli Mandel and Bowen Yang will join the “SNL” writing staff.
Originally from Baltimore, Nwodim is a graduate of USC and has been a fixture around L.A.’s improv incubator the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, where she staged a one-woman show, “Great Black Women… And Then There’s Me.” She appeared on the “Comedy Bang Bang” podcast and in 2016 was part of a diversity showcase staged by CBS
Alec Baldwin will bring back his puckering lampoon of President Trump to “Saturday Night Live” once again.
“I have fun doing it, there’s no doubt about that,” the “30 Rock” star said of portraying the reality star-turned-president.
Baldwin has already earned a supporting actor Emmy Award for his repeat appearances as the 45th president. He spoke at length about the role on the “Origins With James Andrew Miller” podcast on Friday and confirmed he will don the blond wig and orange makeup again on the 44th season of the NBC sketch comedy.
Because sexy cat, sexy nurse and sexy schoolgirl weren’t enough, now there is, or shall we say “was,” a sexy costume that riffs off the victims of sexual slavery and oppression at the center of Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale.”
We now pause for you to reflect on what it took to come up with that idea in the first place.
