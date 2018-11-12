Out of respect for the victims of last week’s Thousand Oaks shooting and those affected by the wildfires raging across California, another AFI Fest event has been canceled.
Netflix on Monday announced it had jettisoned that evening’s red carpet festivities for Sandra Bullock’s horror-drama “Bird Box,” marking the platform’s second cancellation “in light of these tragedies,” the streaming giant said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.
“Our hearts are with the victims, families and brave first responders for both the Borderline shooting and California wildfires,” the statement said.
Oh, sure, “Toy Story 4,” set your new teaser trailer to a Joni Mitchell tune, then tell us we have to wait till next summer to see the fourth installment of the animated Pixar series.
The trailer, which was released Monday, has old friends including Sheriff Woody and Buzz Lightyear floating happily through space to the sound of “Both Sides, Now” — until, of course, disaster strikes.
“I don't belong here!,” a poorly drawn spork screams as it jumps from the circle, causing a chain reaction that sends the characters and their parts flying. Lips, shoes, corks, you name it.
Ennio Morricone says Quentin Tarantino is “a great director” and maintains that he never said bad things about Tarantino to the German edition of Playboy, which is quoting him as insulting and generally shredding the American director.
The Italian composer said Sunday in a statement on his website that he has instructed his team in Italy to take “civil and penal” legal action against the magazine.
“I have never expressed any negative statements about the Academy, Quentin, or his films — and certainly do not consider his films garbage,” Morricone said.
I don't expect all this to last — the good, the bad, the scrutiny. It's just a moment. I'm not going to hold on too tight in any respect.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Anne Getting Serious
The E! People’s Choice Awards lit up Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar Sunday night with a revamped show for a modern era, honoring not just Hollywood’s biggest stars but standouts in podcasting, beauty influencing and Canadians. Really.
Many winners showed up to the ceremony with a message to send, including Kim Kardashian West, who spoke of victims of the Thousand Oaks shooting and the still-raging wildfires ravaging California.
Read more about Sunday night’s ceremony and check out the full list of winners below.
With apologies to another controversy-prone administration from decades past, we won’t have Jeff Sessions to kick around anymore after the U.S. attorney general resigned earlier this week.
The move ended months of speculation after Sessions had run afoul of President Trump, and with it ended (for the foreseeable future, anyway) his run on “Saturday Night Live” as portrayed by star Kate McKinnon.
In the cold open of Saturday’s episode, which was to feature host Liev Schreiber and musical guest Lil Wayne, “SNL” bid its own farewell to Sessions. McKinnon, in her now-familiar combover wig and elvish prosthetic ears, popped out from under Sessions’ desk to be escorted out of the White House by Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Aidy Bryant), who pointed out the desk now belonged to acting Atty. Gen. Matthew Whitaker.
Rufus Wainwright still remembers what a weirdo he was when he surfaced in the early 1990s. Back when he left Montreal to “peddle his wares” in New York City, as he put it Friday night, he wasn’t an obvious pop star gunning for radio hits. Not quite “nihilistic or straight enough” in his estimation.
But Los Angeles embraced him, particularly its fellow oddballs such as the musician and composer Van Dyke Parks, music executive Lenny Waronker and producer Jon Brion. In 1998, a few months shy of turning 25, Wainwright released his self-titled debut on DreamWorks Records, proving his early champions right: Wainwright was a visionary artist out of sync with his peers.
And he still is. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of his auspicious start, Wainwright reminded the audience of that when he kicked off his new “All These Poses” tour at the Orpheum Theatre in downtown L.A. on Friday.
Actor Charlie Sheen pleaded on social media for help finding his parents Friday night among the 200,000 people fleeing the devastating Woolsey fire. Hours later, Martin and Janet Sheen were found safe on a Malibu beach by a local news crew.
“I cannot get ahold of my parents,” Charlie Sheen tweeted as the Woolsey fire raged from Thousand Oaks to Malibu, packing Pacific Coast Highway and surrounding areas with panicked evacuees. “If anyone has eyes on them, please let me know that they are safe and sound in the middle of this horrific scenario.”
A KTTV-TV news crew found the “West Wing” actor on the beach where many local evacuees had gathered. Many had trouble contacting loved ones due to poor cellphone reception.
[Awards] are important for composers. ... But the music can be actually appreciated and duly recognized only if the director makes good use of the music.
Rihanna is strengthening her resolve against President Trump and now has the backing of performing rights company Broadcast Music Inc., which has notified the Trump campaign that it should discontinue use of her music at events.
BMI has removed the Barbadian songstress’ work from a blanket license agreement used for campaigns. In this case, the so-called “political entities license” was an agreement with Donald J. Trump for President Inc., giving the campaign license to play her work.
The move comes just after RiRi’s lawyer sent the White House a cease-and-desist letter earlier this week upon learning that Trump played her 2007 hit “Don’t Stop the Music” at a rally in Chattanooga, Tenn., over the weekend.