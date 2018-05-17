Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon crack up Jimmy Fallon with their royal wedding fever

May. 17, 2018, 9:11 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
They were partying like it was 1999 on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday night, as Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon dropped by, much to the amusement of their former “Saturday Night Live” costar Jimmy Fallon.
Ferrell and Shannon appeared in character as Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan, fake TV personalities who specialize in special events.
The pair, along with fellow “SNL” alum Tim Meadows, covered the Rose Bowl parade in January, confounding some Amazon viewers who failed to recognize the comedians.
May. 17, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
As an artist, I don't feel that [music] should be free; it's my life's work. There is also another side of me that wants the world to hear the music, whether you've paid for it or not, I want you to hear it.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A long road back to being Trent Reznor
May. 16, 2018, 4:52 p.m.
U2’s Experience + Innocence tour is creating some unintended, and very unhappy, parking experiences for some concert-goers attending the Irish band’s shows at the Forum in Inglewood this week.
Enough so that the venue has offered to help subsidize ride services for tonight’s concert to avoid more parking snafus.
A raft of social-media posts conveyed horror stories of fans arriving 30 minutes to an hour ahead of the scheduled 8 p.m. start time for Tuesday’s show, many of them reporting delays of an hour or two to find parking and enter the arena. Others say they missed the show entirely.
May. 16, 2018, 4:19 p.m.
- Celebrity
Meghan Markle’s father has undergone a heart procedure to repair significant damage caused by a recent heart attack.
Thomas Markle told TMZ that doctors placed several stents in his heart on Wednesday, and the site noted that he seemed alert and coherent following the procedure.
“I’m OK. It will take a long time to heal. Staying in the hospital a few more days. Not allowed to get excited,” Markle told TMZ.
May. 16, 2018, 1:08 p.m.
- TV
- Celebrity
Aziz Ansari performed several drop-in sets at a New York comedy club over the last week, marking the embattled comic’s return to the stage after being quieted by sexual misconduct allegations earlier this year.
The Golden-Globe-winning “Master of None” star has performed five shows at Manhattan’s Comedy Cellar, where several famed comics often try out new material, appearing as a surprise guest at each show, the Guardian reported. “I Feel Pretty” star Amy Schumer and “30 Rock” alum Tracy Morgan did drop-in sets on some of those nights too.
The club posted a few photos on its Instagram account featuring the TV star performing during Mother’s Day on Sunday.
May. 16, 2018, 12:31 p.m.
- Music
Rapper T.I. was arrested outside his gated community in Atlanta after what authorities called a drunken argument with a security guard — but he says the charges are bogus.
T.I., whose legal name is Clifford Harris Jr., was arrested for public drunkenness, simple assault and disorderly conduct around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.
The performer argued with a security guard when he didn’t have a fob to get into his gated community, then came back out to confront the guard, TMZ reported. At some point, the website said, T.I. called a friend to the gate as well.
May. 16, 2018, 11:49 a.m.
- Celebrity
Office productivity and constructive internet discourse came to a standstill Tuesday after a mysterious audio clip went viral, prompting a curious question: Do you hear the word “Yanny” or “Laurel”?
The audio illusion first surfaced on Reddit and sparked mass confusion, with listeners reporting hearing two very different words being pronounced.
It’s like the Dress, but for your ears!
May. 16, 2018, 9:17 a.m.
- TV
All appeared well between CBS and former “NCIS” star Pauley Perrette after the network released a statement regarding accusations she made over the weekend, and the actress responded.
“I want to thank my studio and network CBS They have always been so good to me and always had my back,” Perrette tweeted Tuesday evening after the statement was released.
In its message, CBS said, “Pauley Perrette had a terrific run on NCIS and we are all going to miss her.
May. 16, 2018, 8:41 a.m.
- Celebrity
Britain’s Prince George and Princess Charlotte will take part in Saturday’s royal wedding festivities by serving as a page boy and a bridesmaid, respectively, Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday.
The wee royals, nephew and niece to groom Prince Harry and third and fourth in line to the British throne, respectively, will be among the 10-child wedding party when Harry and actress Meghan Markle’s celebration kicks off at Windsor Castle this weekend.
The ceremonial duties come as little surprise given that George, 4, and, Charlotte, 3, took on similar roles in their aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding around this time last year.
May. 16, 2018, 8:31 a.m.
- TV
- Movies
- Late-night
For a superhero, Deadpool sure seems to have a lot of free time on his hands.
The poison-tongued potty mouth crashed Stephen Colbert’s monologue Tuesday night and directed his brash brand of comedy at Colbert, late-night and, of course, President Trump.
Deadpool, better known as actor Ryan Reynolds, joined Colbert just as the host was bemoaning Hollywood’s glut of superhero films.