The French actress Emmanuelle Seigner has written a searing open letter in support of her embattled husband, director Roman Polanski, in response to what she describes as an “offensive proposal” by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences’ that she join its ranks.

The organization, which oversees the Academy Awards, is in the midst of an initiative to diversify its white male-dominant voting membership. Last month, the Academy invited 928 entertainment industry professionals to join its membership, including Jada Pinkett Smith, Dave Chappelle and Tiffany Haddish.

Seigner, who is best known in the U.S. for her work in Julian Schnabel’s “The Diving Bell and the Butterfly,” won’t be one of them. In response to the invite, she criticized the Academy in a letter to the French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche for what she described as “the insufferable hypocrisy” in its dealings with Polanski.