You saw it coming: ABC renews 'Roseanne' reboot

Fresh off the blockbuster return of the family sitcom — whose Tuesday premiere pulled in a whopping 18.2 million viewers — the network announced Friday that it will keep the revival going with an 11th season.

“We’re thrilled that America has welcomed the Conner family back into their homes. The show is as fresh and relevant today as it was when it left the air 21 years ago. We can’t wait to see what the ‘Roseanne’ team has in store for next year,” said Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, in a statement.