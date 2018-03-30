You saw it coming: ABC renews 'Roseanne' reboot

Mar. 30, 2018, 11:01 a.m.
There’s more “Roseanne” coming to ABC.
Fresh off the blockbuster return of the family sitcom — whose Tuesday premiere pulled in a whopping 18.2 million viewers — the network announced Friday that it will keep the revival going with an 11th season.
“We’re thrilled that America has welcomed the Conner family back into their homes. The show is as fresh and relevant today as it was when it left the air 21 years ago. We can’t wait to see what the ‘Roseanne’ team has in store for next year,” said Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, in a statement.
Mar. 30, 2018, 12:17 p.m.
- Movies
Colin Trevorrow’s soft-landing on another blockbuster franchise didn’t take long: The ousted “Star Wars Episode IX” director will return to the “Jurassic World” franchise to helm the third installment of the dinosaur saga.
Executive producer Steven Spielberg, who is doing the rounds for “Ready Player One,” told Entertainment Weekly that Trevorrow will also write the next film in the franchise, which Spielberg debuted to much fanfare in the 1990s.
Trevorrow directed 2015’s well-received “Jurassic World” and, at the time, notched the biggest domestic opening-weekend performance of all time. (That record has since been broken by “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and other films.) The Chris Pratt-led film grossed more than $1.67 billion worldwide and is the fourth-highest-grossing film in cinema history.
Mar. 30, 2018, 11:38 a.m.
- Music
The adventurous FYF Festival, which occurs in and around Exposition Park, has announced its 2018 lineup, featuring a roster topped by R&B icon Janet Jackson and British soul-rock belters Florence + the Machine.
The event is July 21-22.
The announcement comes months after several women told The Times and Spin that they had been abused or assaulted by Sean Carlson, who started FYF Fest in 2004 at age 18 as a showcase for punk and hardcore groups. At least one allegation was reported to the LAPD, though prosecutors ultimately determined they lacked sufficient evidence to charge Carlson.
Mar. 30, 2018, 8:37 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
It took only 400 odd days, but Stephen Colbert and President Trump are finally on the same page.
On Thursday’s episode of “The Late Show,” Colbert announced the news to his audience.
“I agree with Donald Trump about something,” Colbert admitted. “CNN lies.”
Mar. 30, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
- Birthdays
I was lucky. I didn’t have to make movie after movie after movie. I could take my time. I also had a life. I got caught up in the urgencies of life. You might say that I luxuriated in that thing that fame affords, which is access.
Mar. 29, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
- TV
“Dreams don’t mean anything, Dolores,” Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) says in the opening moments of the new “Westworld” trailer.
When Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) is unresponsive to his comment, he adds: “That answer doesn’t seem to satisfy you.”
“Because it’s not completely honest,” she replies.
Mar. 29, 2018, 12:03 p.m.
- Celebrity
The woman who accused Ryan Seacrest of sexual harassment isn’t giving up.
Suzie Hardy, the former personal stylist whose accusations against the TV host were investigated internally by E! and deemed inconclusive, is frustrated by the handling of her complaint and by Seacrest’s continued success.
“I finally said, ‘Enough is enough’ and went public with my name and the ugly details of what I endured,” she wrote in an essay in the Hollywood Reporter on Thursday. “And then … nothing.”
Mar. 29, 2018, 10:26 a.m.
- Politics
- Celebrity
“Sex and the City” icon Sarah Jessica Parker is all in for costar Cynthia Nixon’s political aspirations, calling the Miranda to her Carrie a “sister on and off screen.”
Parker took to Instagram on Thursday morning to stump for Nixon’s upcoming gubernatorial run against New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in the Democratic primary.
“A mother An activist An advocate A fighter A NY'er A dear friend Running for Governor of our great state.My sister on and off screen, you have my love, support and vote,” the “Divorce” star wrote, encouraging followers to read more and donate at Nixon’s official campaign page.
Mar. 29, 2018, 10:08 a.m.
- TV
- Late-night
Samantha Bee knows that sometimes you need the help of a full-blown conspiracy theorist to help make sense of complex issues.
On Wednesday’s special episode of “Full Frontal,” Bee and team headed to Puerto Rico to get a firsthand look at how the island’s residents are still struggling six months after Hurricane Maria.
Bee pointed out how the emergency federal aid following the disaster was not just insufficient, but absent in Puerto Rico.
Mar. 29, 2018, 9:37 a.m.
- Celebrity
Internet security is no laughing matter. Just ask Will Ferrell.
The former “Saturday Night Live” star announced Tuesday that he will be leaving Facebook in light of the Cambridge Analytica security scandal.
“I know I am not alone when I say that I was very disturbed to hear about Cambridge Analytica’s misuse of millions of Facebook users’ information in order to undermine our democracy and infringe on our citizens’ privacy,” Ferrell wrote in his Facebook page.