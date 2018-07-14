(Kirk McKoy / Los Angeles Times)

Yvette Nicole Brown is taking over as host of AMC’s “Talking Dead” as well as a “Walking Dead” special.

The network issued a statement on Friday saying “Brown will step in as an interim guest host of ‘The Walking Dead Season 9 Preview Special’ on August 5 and ‘Talking Dead’ when it returns following the premiere of ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ on August 12, as we work to complete our assessment related to Chris Hardwick.”

This follows the network’s previous announcement that the “Community” actress would be taking over as moderator of the “Fear the Walking Dead” and “The Walking Dead” panels at San Diego Comic-Con later this month.