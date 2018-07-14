Yvette Nicole Brown is taking over as host of AMC’s “Talking Dead” as well as a “Walking Dead” special.
The network issued a statement on Friday saying “Brown will step in as an interim guest host of ‘The Walking Dead Season 9 Preview Special’ on August 5 and ‘Talking Dead’ when it returns following the premiere of ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ on August 12, as we work to complete our assessment related to Chris Hardwick.”
This follows the network’s previous announcement that the “Community” actress would be taking over as moderator of the “Fear the Walking Dead” and “The Walking Dead” panels at San Diego Comic-Con later this month.
Scarlett Johansson has left the movie “Rub & Tug” after the decision to cast her as a transgender man landed with a resounding thud in Hollywood and beyond as soon as it became public in early July.
“In light of recent ethical questions raised surrounding my casting as Dante ‘Tex’ Gill, I have decided to respectfully withdraw my participation in the project,” the actress said in an exclusive statement to Out magazine on Friday.
“I’ve learned a lot from the community since making my first statement about my casting and realize it was insensitive.”
Friday morning, Ariana Grande released the music video for her newest song, “God Is a Woman,” and it seems to carry a very strong message.
What that message is isn’t quite clear, but it feels really strong. (Heads-up: There are screaming rodents a third of the way in. But that’s beside the point.)
Grande’s latest effort off her upcoming album, “Sweetener,” has bold elements, from the singer’s body-strong poses to her final re-creation of Michelangelo’s “Creation of Adam,” which casts Grande in the role of God and alongside a woman of color as Man.
News we can believe: Netflix has renewed its reboot of “Queer Eye” for a third season.
A day after the revived reality makeover show received four Emmy nominations, including for casting for a reality program, Netflix announced Friday that it has ordered up more episodes.
An updated version of “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy,” which aired on Bravo from 2003 to 2007, the reboot has established itself as a fan favorite — and a tearjerker.
“Downton Abbey’s” Crawley family and the denizens of their sprawling English estate are opening a new chapter in the charming upstairs-downstairs saga.
Focus Features and Carnival Films announced Friday production on a “Downton Abbey” feature film, with the principal cast members set to return, along with Emmy- and Oscar-winning creator Julian Fellowes, who wrote the film’s screenplay and will produce the project with Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge.
Brian Percival, who directed the ITV series’ pilot, will direct, and Nigel Marchant will also return to executive produce.
Buying a car is a stressful process.
Buying a car with your comedian boss interfering at every turn is a nightmare.
For audiences, however, watching Conan O’Brien insert himself into his assistant’s car-buying quest was a delight.
I’ve always been a believer that if you make something very specific, you can make it very universal simultaneously. People will feel the purity of emotion.
Actress Olivia de Havilland’s lawsuit against FX over “Feud” has hit another obstacle.
On Wednesday, the California Supreme Court denied De Havilland’s petition to review the March decision by an appellate court to throw out the two-time Oscar winner’s lawsuit over her depiction in the series “Feud: Bette and Joan.”
In her lawsuit against FX and producer Ryan Murphy, De Havilland, who turned 102 last week, said the Emmy-nominated series’ use of her identity was unauthorized and inaccurate. But California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal ruled that the show’s portrayal of De Havilland was protected by the 1st Amendment.
Marvel has reportedly tapped Cate Shortland to direct its standalone “Black Widow” movie.
The Australian director is known for films such as “Berlin Syndrome” (2017) and “Lore” (2012), as well as writing on TV series such as “The Kettering Incident” (2016).
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Marvel met with more than 70 directors over half a year in its search for a “Black Widow” director. Shortland will be the first woman to solo-direct a Marvel Cinematic Universe title, and only the second woman director in the franchise after Anna Boden, who is directing 2019’s “Captain Marvel” along with Ryan Fleck.
Whenever I open a movie I go secretly to the theater and stand in the back and enjoy the moment. I laugh when people laugh, and when people cry, I laugh.
