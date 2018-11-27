Film Independent announced on Tuesday that Aubrey Plaza will host the 2019 Spirit Awards.
"The search for a great Spirit Awards host is never easy," Film Independent’s president, Josh Welsh, said in a release. "This year we said, 'Let's find someone funny, smart, a cinephile … being a great actor wouldn't hurt and it would be an added bonus if they've previously won a Spirit Award.' Then we realized, 'Oh wait, that's Aubrey Plaza!'"
"I am truly honored and delighted to host the Spirit Awards this year," said Plaza in the release. "It is a dream come true to host a show that celebrates my greatest loves: independent film, the people that make them possible and live television."
One step up and two steps back? More like one door closing and another one opening.
So it is with Bruce Springsteen, who’s bringing “Springsteen on Broadway” to small screens the day after his autobiographical show closes following more than a year at New York City’s Walter Kerr Theatre.
“This is what I've presented to you all these years as my long and noisy prayer, as my magic trick,” Springsteen says to kick off the trailer released by Netflix on Tuesday, not quite three weeks ahead of the special’s debut on the streaming service.
Tell your kids to break out the Casio keyboard, because Sesame Street Records is back.
Warner Music Group’s Arts Music division and Sesame Workshop announced a joint effort on Tuesday to relaunch Sesame Street Records in the United States and Canada. The move will bring a wealth of “Sesame Street” recordings to both online streaming and purchasing platforms.
“‘Sesame Street’ and music have had a longstanding harmony that began nearly 50 years ago,” Kevin Gore, president of Warner Music’s Arts Music division, said in a statement Tuesday. “I’m thrilled this partnership with Sesame Workshop is our first initiative for Arts Music in the kids’ music space.”
Actor Robert De Niro has confirmed his split from wife Grace Hightower, issuing a statement Tuesday that puts his stamp on breakup news that slipped out just before Thanksgiving.
“Grace and I have two beautiful children together. We are entering a period of transition in our relationship which is a difficult but constructive process,” the Oscar winner said in a statement.
“I honor Grace as a wonderful mother and ask for privacy and respect from all as we proceed to develop our roles as partners in parenting.”
I'm a person that has extreme principles and I will fight to make things happen. Things like making people aware that black people are people.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Givens KOs Her Image : Actress Beats 250 Others for 'Rage in Harlem' Role
The man of the woods needs some more quiet time at home.
Justin Timberlake will not perform a concert scheduled for Tuesday night at Staples Center, according to the pop singer’s representative, who blamed “bruised vocal cords” for the postponement.
The show in downtown Los Angeles was supposed to have marked the resumption of Timberlake’s tour behind this year’s “Man of the Woods” album following a string of dates he called off for the same reason before a Thanksgiving break.
The 28th Independent Filmmaker Project’s Gotham Awards kicked off awards season by crowning the story of a Midwestern cowboy as the top feature film.
“The Rider” won the the best feature award at the Gotham Awards on Monday night, edging out a number of movies widely considered to be major contenders for Oscar nominations including “If Beale Street Could Talk” and “The Favourite.”
Directed by Chloé Zhao, “The Rider” follows a Lakota rodeo rider who was once a rising star on the circuit. But his hopes are sidelined when a riding accident causes brain damage and affects his motor skills. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2017 and Sony Pictures Classics released it in the U.S. in April.
Oscar-nominated screenwriter Terry Rossio has apologized for using a racist slur in a tweet defending people who are opposed to vaccinations.
“In a recent Twitter post arguing against stereotyping and hate speech, I referenced the 'n-word' (the actual word) as an example of what not to do,” Rossio tweeted Saturday. “That was a mistake. I am sorry.
“I now understand that the word has no place in any conversation, ever,” he added.
Awards season is well underway but the Sundance Institute is already looking to start the conversation on the next group of potential critical darlings.
The lineup of feature films set to compete at the annual film festival will be announced Wednesday, Nov. 28, at 1 p.m. PT and The Times will be home to the exclusive livestream analysis with festival director John Cooper and programming director Kim Yutani. The two will be joined by Times film reporter and The Reel host Mark Olsen to discuss the big picture trends from this year’s lineup, what to watch for and what else to expect from new director Yutani. The 2019 Sundance Film Festival runs Jan. 24-Feb. 3, 2019 in Park City.
Be sure to bookmark latimes.com/entertainment and follow the Los Angeles Times on YouTube and Facebook for Wednesday’s livestream as well as full analysis of the feature film lineup.
Vernita Lee, Oprah Winfrey’s mother, has died at age 83, the family confirmed Monday.
Lee died on Thanksgiving Day at home in Milwaukee and has already been laid to rest in a private funeral, the family said in a statement.
She is survived by daughters Winfrey and Patricia Amanda Faye Lee, the latter of whom she put up for adoption and later reconnected with, as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her two other children, son Jeffrey Lee, who died in 1989, and daughter Patricia Lee Lloyd, who died in 2003.