Bobby Brown and the estate of Bobbi Kristina Brown are suing Showtime and other distributors of the unauthorized 2017 biopic “Whitney Houston: Can I Be Me,” alleging the defendants used more than half an hour of old footage of both Browns, plus his other children, without permission.
The suit, which seeks at least $2 million in damages, was filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York, where defendants Showtime, the BBC and Passion Pictures all have offices.
The named defendants — which also include Tracey Baker-Simmons, Wanda Shelley, B2 Entertainment and Simmons Shelley Entertainment, based in Atlanta — are accused of distributing footage including some shot for the 2005 reality show "Being Bobby Brown,” thereby violating the Browns’ privacy rights in pursuit of financial gain.
Mindy Kaling. Alec Baldwin. Naomi Watts. Pete Davidson. Awkwafina. Emma Thompson. Shia LaBeouf .
Those are just a few of the many names headed to Park City, Utah, in January for the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. On Wednesday, the Sundance Institute unveiled the full lineup of feature films from all over the world set to premiere at the annual festival.
To mark the official lineup reveal, festival director John Cooper and programming director Kim Yutani visited the Times' video studio for a livestream discussion. Joined by Times film reporter and The Reel host Mark Olsen, the two offered their instant analysis on the lineup and what trends to watch for come January.
Spotify has released a couple of new tunes from the late rapper Mac Miller.
A recording of his song “Dunno” and a cover of Billy Preston’s 1974 hit “Nothing From Nothing” are part of a Spotify Singles playlist that came out Tuesday on the streaming platform. They were recorded live in New York City before Miller’s death on Sept. 7.
Miller appears to get emotional about an ex-girlfriend — perhaps Ariana Grande? — in the wistful “Dunno,” from his 2018 album “Swimming.” And he puts a smoky, introspective spin on “Nothing From Nothing.” Listen to songs below.
In the surest sign yet that we are living in the age of reboots, revivals and sequels, Margaret Atwood announced Wednesday that a sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” her prescient 1985 novel, is in the works.
Titled “The Testaments,” the new novel is set 15 years after the protagonist’s final scene in “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and is narrated by three female characters. Atwood revealed the news in a tweet Wednesday morning and said the book is set to be published next year.
“The Handmaid’s Tale” and its dystopian tale of life in Gilead, a patriarchal society overseen by fundamentalist zealots with a singular obsession with women’s reproductive rights has seen renewed cultural significance in recent days. The book’s continued relevance is thanks in part to the high-profile Hulu adaptation, along with plenty of other contributing factors.
I think it is vital for filmmakers to have their feet firmly planted in their country's cultures. ... But the theme must be universal.
FROM THE ARCHIVES: A New Mexican Revolution
Former child star turned cautionary tale Amanda Bynes has resurfaced on the cover of Paper magazine looking happy, healthy and ready for a comeback.
Bynes broke through on Nickelodeon’s sketch comedy show “All That” before scoring a series of her own at age 13 with “The Amanda Show.” Her star continued to rise through the early 2000s with movie roles aplenty, including “What a Girl Wants,” “She’s the Man” and “Hairspray.”
But eventually, Bynes said in a new sit-down interview with Paper, self-image issues fueled her burgeoning drug habit and led to her abandoning acting altogether.
Film Independent announced on Tuesday that Aubrey Plaza will host the 2019 Spirit Awards.
"The search for a great Spirit Awards host is never easy," Film Independent’s president, Josh Welsh, said in a release. "This year we said, 'Let's find someone funny, smart, a cinephile … being a great actor wouldn't hurt and it would be an added bonus if they've previously won a Spirit Award.' Then we realized, 'Oh wait, that's Aubrey Plaza!'"
"I am truly honored and delighted to host the Spirit Awards this year," said Plaza in the release. "It is a dream come true to host a show that celebrates my greatest loves: independent film, the people that make them possible and live television."
One step up and two steps back? More like one door closing and another one opening.
So it is with Bruce Springsteen, who’s bringing “Springsteen on Broadway” to small screens the day after his autobiographical show closes following more than a year at New York City’s Walter Kerr Theatre.
“This is what I've presented to you all these years as my long and noisy prayer, as my magic trick,” Springsteen says to kick off the trailer released by Netflix on Tuesday, not quite three weeks ahead of the special’s debut on the streaming service.
Tell your kids to break out the Casio keyboard, because Sesame Street Records is back.
Warner Music Group’s Arts Music division and Sesame Workshop announced a joint effort on Tuesday to relaunch Sesame Street Records in the United States and Canada. The move will bring a wealth of “Sesame Street” recordings to both online streaming and purchasing platforms.
“‘Sesame Street’ and music have had a longstanding harmony that began nearly 50 years ago,” Kevin Gore, president of Warner Music’s Arts Music division, said in a statement Tuesday. “I’m thrilled this partnership with Sesame Workshop is our first initiative for Arts Music in the kids’ music space.”
Actor Robert De Niro has confirmed his split from wife Grace Hightower, issuing a statement Tuesday that puts his stamp on breakup news that slipped out just before Thanksgiving.
“Grace and I have two beautiful children together. We are entering a period of transition in our relationship which is a difficult but constructive process,” the Oscar winner said in a statement.
“I honor Grace as a wonderful mother and ask for privacy and respect from all as we proceed to develop our roles as partners in parenting.”