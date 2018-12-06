Father John Misty, the singer, songwriter and occasional Chateau Marmont pianist, announced Thursday morning the California Wildfire Benefit Concert, an evening of music to benefit victims of the recent fires.
Misty, the stage name of Josh Tillman, is teaming up with Los Angeles-based concert promoter Goldenvoice and has scrolled through his contacts for a coterie of special guests, including Haim, Mac DeMarco, Lucius, Tim Heidecker, Rostam, Jonathan Wilson, Rivers Cuomo and Weyes Blood, among others.
Set for Dec. 18 at the Theatre at Ace Hotel in L.A., the night promises to be an intimate affair: an all-acoustic session of songs from some of the area’s most accomplished songwriters, with a Steinway & Sons-donated piano to add some class.
“Killing Eve” will meet “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” at the 76th Golden Globe Awards next month now that Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg have been announced as co-hosts of the annual show.
“They bring wit, charm and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It’s sure to be another unforgettable fun-filled night,” said NBC co-chairmen Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks in a statement on Wednesday.
The party-like ceremony, hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. at the Beverly Hilton hotel, will honor the best in film and television and marks the official kickoff of the 2019 awards-show season.
Oscar winner Natalie Portman hears you, Jessica Simpson, and agrees that women should dress and behave however they like without judgment.
That’s a different tune than the one Portman appeared to sing in a USA Today profile published on Tuesday — one that prompted a lengthy statement from Simpson calling out Portman for shaming her, particularly amid the Time’s Up era that Portman helped usher in.
Portman plays a pop star in the upcoming film “Vox Lux,” which explores the underbelly of the music industry, and in discussing the topic, she lauded Madonna but appeared to throw shade at Simpson and the industry that touted “the virgin/vixen paradigms” around the millennium.
Phoned-in threats cleared the house at a screening of the “Surviving R. Kelly” documentary Tuesday night in New York City, leaving the singer’s ex-wife Drea Kelly more fired up than deterred.
“[S]everal anonymous threats were called in,” Lifetime said in a statement to The Times. “As a precaution, the network elected to evacuate the building.”
The incident was investigated and concern about a gunman in the house was determined to be unfounded, a New York Police Department spokeswoman told The Times.
A little more than a year after they secretly wed, rappers Cardi B and Offset have split, according to Cardi B, who announced the break-up in an Instagram video on Tuesday night.
“Things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time. And it’s nobody’s fault, it’s just like I guess, we grew out of love,” the Okurr-trilling, “I Like It” rapper said.
“We’re not together anymore. It might take time to get a divorce, but I’m always gonna have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father,” she added.
Stepping into what is often considered one of the most difficult – and at times thankless — gigs in Hollywood, Kevin Hart is set to host the 91st annual Academy Awards.
The stand-up comedian and actor made the announcement himself on Instagram on Tuesday, promising, “I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one.”
"For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same,” Hart wrote. “I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it's suppose to.”
The American Film Institute announced 10 films and 10 television shows as honorees of the 2018 AFI Awards this morning.
“BlacKkKlansman,” “Black Panther,” “Eighth Grade,” “If Beale Street Could Talk,” “The Favorite,” “First Reformed,” “Green Book,” “Mary Poppins Returns,” “A Quiet Place,” and “A Star Is Born” were recognized as “culturally and artistically significant” films by the institute.
Netflix’s “Roma,” a Spanish-language film not eligible for the main list, was also recognized with an AFI Special Award which honors films outside the Institute’s criteria for American film.
There are four Hollywood stars who are guaranteed to be awake bright and early for this year’s Golden Globe Awards announcement, regardless of whether they have a nomination in the offing.
Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater have been tasked with presenting the Golden Globe nominees at Thursday’s annual news conference, the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. announced Tuesday.
The HFPA also said a major announcement regarding the Golden Globes schedule would be made prior to this year’s nominees.