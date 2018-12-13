“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski has apologized for referring to Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo as “wannabe dictator” President Trump’s “butt boy.”
During a segment discussing the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi on the MSNBC show Wednesday morning, Brzezinski questioned whether Pompeo’s comments were “the words of a patriot.”
“I understand that Donald Trump doesn’t care. … He doesn’t care,” said Brzezinski. “But why doesn’t Mike Pompeo care right now? Are the pathetic deflections that we just heard when he appeared on ‘Fox & Friends,’ is that a patriot speaking? Or a wannabe dictator’s butt boy?”
“Baby, It’s Cold Outside” got a chilly reception on some airwaves earlier this year, but the seasonal favorite is heating up the charts, thanks to loyal fans who are pushing back against, well, the backlash.
The tune has grown controversial in recent years, due to a changing cultural climate and conversations cropping up in the wake of #MeToo, prompting some radio stations to remove the song from airplay.
But the tide appears to be turning for “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”
Netflix is ready to “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.”
The streaming platform has ordered a new scripted series about the life of famed Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla.
“Selena: The Series” will follow the coming-of-age of a young Selena as her dreams of becoming a professional singer come to fruition, forcing her and her family to make life-changing personal and professional choices.
Hump day might be a lot more enjoyable this week thanks to Awkwafina, Laverne Cox and the Screen Actors Guild.
Cox (“Orange Is the New Black” and “Bad Hair”) and Awkwafina (“Ocean’s 8” and “Crazy Rich Asians”) are teaming up to announce the nominations for the 25th SAG Awards on Wednesday and will hopefully enliven the typical awards-show announcements with their sass and comedic chops.
The acting nominees will be revealed at 7 a.m. Pacific time at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood.
Kathie Lee Gifford’s announcement that she’s leaving NBC’s “Today” show reduced her on-air BFF Hoda Kotb to a sea of tears on Tuesday, and their life preserver was the box of tissues that a prop master dropped from the ceiling.
Kotb, who knew about Gifford’s departure before the live announcement, was still emotional afterward, telling her longtime co-host that she had changed her life.
“The minute you stepped into my life with both feet, everything changed,” Kotb said through tears, prompting the tissue-box drop.
Time’s Person of the Year recognition for 2018 is shining a collective spotlight on “guardians” in what the magazine calls “the war on truth.”
The group is made up of four journalists and a newspaper that Time says “are representatives of a broader fight by countless others around the world.”
Carol Burnett will need to clear some space on her crowded mantel: At next month’s Golden Globes ceremony, she will pick up yet another award honoring her long and distinguished career in television.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. announced Tuesday morning that Burnett will receive the inaugural Carol Burnett Award, a new prize honoring lifetime achievement in television.
The award was teased at last week’s nominations announcement for the Globes; it’s meant to be a bookend prize to the HFPA’s Cecil B. DeMille Award for film achievement. A five-time Golden Globe winner, Burnett is also the most decorated honoree of all time in the TV category, according to the organization.
As if British Prime Minister Theresa May weren’t in enough of a Brexit bind, now she has to deal with a biting Andy Serkis impersonation that’s making the digital rounds.
Literally biting because it’s Serkis via his immortal rendition of Gollum.
The “Lord of the Rings” actor reprised a version of the One Ring-obsessed character in a new video posted by We Wants It. Much like the Gollum of the film series, Serkis’ May has her own fixation: the Brexit withdrawal agreement.