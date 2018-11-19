Ellie Kemper, Jenna Fischer, Steve Carell and Ed Helms of "The Office" onstage at "SNL." (NBC)

Once the cold open has passed, most episodes of “Saturday Night Live” of late have begun with the week’s host taking some kind of musical number. This week, Steve Carell tweaked fans of the hit NBC show “The Office” and their hopes for a reboot.

After Kate McKinnon took on Laura Ingraham in the show’s opening — a sketch that included a call back to the Fox News host booking someone called a “Vape God” — Carell took the stage and began taking questions from the audience.

It’s a familiar bit for an “SNL” host, and one that usually involves the cast interspersed with the crowd. This week, it involved the cast of “The Office” as they encouraged Carell to sign on for a reunion.