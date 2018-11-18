Former First Lady Michelle Obama was sitting in a waiting room while her mother underwent back surgery when she wrote the outline for her 2016 New Hampshire speech condemning President Donald Trump’s “Access Hollywood” tape.

“When I’m telling the truth, I’m not afraid,” Obama said during an event at the Forum in Inglewood on Thursday night to promote her bestselling new memoir, “ Becoming ,” according to the Associated Press .

“I was anxious about giving [the speech]. I know how I feel, and what I wanted to do at that time was take women to that place where we know how we feel when we are demeaned,” she said. “We have all experienced that at some point in time. Women don’t have the platform to say it out loud.”