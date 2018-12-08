Constance Wu is nominated for her first Golden Globe award for "Crazy Rich Asians" (Warner Bros.)

Approaching the one year anniversary of the movement’s birth, Time’s Up congratulated the women who earned 2019 Golden Globe nominations, including “Crazy Rich Asians” star and activist Constance Wu.

“We celebrate all of our sisters who were nominated for Golden Globe awards this year, including Constance Wu who became the first Asian woman to be nominated for best actress in more than 40 years,” the organization said in a statement to the Times.

(While few women of Asian descent been nominated for best actress in the awards’ 75-year history, Hailee Steinfeld, who is of part Filipino, was nominated in 2017 for “Edge of Seventeen.”)