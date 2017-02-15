L.A. Unified considers a program to soothe parent-school tensions

The Los Angeles Unified School District has cut its student suspension rate in half since 2013, thanks in part to an alternative discipline approach called restorative justice that relies on methods such as talking circles and trust-building to get at the the root of conflicts and resolve them.

Now the district is considering the same approach for a different group: parents and principals.

The school district's board considered a resolution Tuesday that would require the superintendent to create a pilot program to train school administrators in using restorative-justice practices with parents. Such a program, the resolution said, would aim "to restore and strengthen school and parent relationships and school communities when conflict arises."

The discussion began after the nonprofit advocacy group Parent Organization Network examined more than 450 "disruptive person letters" that principals sent to parents to bar them from school campuses without permission. The group pointed out the lack of oversight in the process. Last November, the school board created an appeals process for these decisions.

Some parents say that principals abuse the letters, using them to silence parents advocating for their children.

“Listen to our parents. Don’t restrict their access," David Gomez, chairman of the L.A. Unified parent advisory committee, told the board Tuesday.

He said in an interview that he wasn't against all disruptive-person letters but felt "they're being used inappropriately, as a first resource rather than a last resort."

The school board plans to vote on the resolution next month.